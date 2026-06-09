Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Executive Share Awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

Date: 9 June 2026

Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Announcement of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

On 8 June 2026, the Company granted to Gary Dombowsky the following awards over ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (" Shares"), subject to the rules of the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan. The awards have been granted in the form of conditional awards, each being a right to receive a transfer of Shares upon vesting for nil cost.

The awards vested in respect of 84,999 Shares on 8 June 2026.

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the following transactions:



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name Gary Dombowsky

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a)

Name

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Transaction 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value in the Company

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional awards over shares under the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s) Nil 68,027 Shares worth $1,000,000 on 14 May 2026 Nil 16,972 Shares worth $250,000 on 15 May 2026 plus such number of ordinary shares as have a value which is equal to $250,000 on each of 15 May 2027, 15 May 2028 and 15 May 2029

d)

Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - 84,999 plus such number of ordinary shares as have a value which is equal to $250,000 on each of 15 May 2027, 15 May 2028 and 15 May 2029 - Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-06-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value in the Company

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional awards over shares under the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s) Nil 68,027 Shares worth $1,000,000 on 14 May 2026 Nil 16,972 Shares worth $250,000 on 15 May 2026

d)

Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - 84,999 - Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-06-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)

Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600