Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Executive Share Awards
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
Date: 9 June 2026
Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Malibu Life Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
Announcement of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
On 8 June 2026, the Company granted to Gary Dombowsky the following awards over ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (" Shares"), subject to the rules of the Malibu Life Omnibus Incentive Plan. The awards have been granted in the form of conditional awards, each being a right to receive a transfer of Shares upon vesting for nil cost.
The awards vested in respect of 84,999 Shares on 8 June 2026.
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the following transactions:
Gary Dombowsky
a)
Transaction 1
Identification code
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- 84,999 plus such number of ordinary shares as have a value which is equal to $250,000 on each of 15 May 2027, 15 May 2028 and 15 May 2029
- Nil
Transaction 2
Identification code
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- 84,999
- Nil
Enquiries:
Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)
Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600