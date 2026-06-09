eFans Launches 2.0 Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Giving Every Fan Their Own AI Sports Assistant

The platform's most significant update introduces an AI sports assistant with AI-powered match predictions, personalized team feeds, and a dedicated World Cup experience.

DOVER, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / eFans, the AI-powered sports platform, today announced the launch of eFans 2.0 - its most ambitious product release to date. Arriving ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the update introduces a conversational AI Sports Assistant, now available in both text and voice alongside flagship features: Predictions, My Teams, and a dedicated FIFA World Cup Experience.

Think of it as ChatGPT but built entirely for sports. Ask eFans anything about sports: who scored last night, what's the latest news, how does Brazil's squad look heading into the quarterfinals. The AI Sports Assistant delivers instant, intelligent answers whether fans type or talk, making deep sports knowledge as easy as having a conversation.

As global attention turns to one of the most-watched sporting events in history, eFans is positioning itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence and sports fandom building a platform where fans don't just consume content, but have real conversations with it.

"We built eFans for the fan who wants more," said Stephan Maric, Founder of eFans. "More context. More intelligence. More connection to the game they love. With 2.0, fans can ask our AI anything about sports - by typing or by speaking - and get a real answer instantly. It's like having a knowledgeable sports expert in your pocket, available 24/7."

What's New in eFans 2.0

AI Sports Assistant - Now With Voice

At the core of eFans 2.0 is a conversational AI built exclusively for sports fans - using the new Voice feature, fans can speak naturally to get live scores, breaking news, match previews, player stats, historical records, and tournament updates. Whether typing or talking, eFans is the sports companion fans never had. No searching. No scrolling. Just ask.

AI Predictions

eFans 2.0 introduces AI-powered match predictions that go beyond odds and statistics. Fans can explore upcoming fixtures through intelligent analysis, uncover the key storylines shaping each match, and develop a deeper understanding of the game - before the first whistle blows.

My Teams

Fans can now follow the clubs and national teams they care about most with My Teams, a personalization feature that transforms the eFans feed into a curated experience built around each user's identity. The more teams a fan follows, the more relevant and engaging the platform becomes.

FIFA World Cup Experience

Built specifically for the 2026 tournament, the FIFA World Cup Experience gives fans a single destination to follow every match, team, and storyline as the competition unfolds. From group stage through to the final, the experience is designed to make the World Cup feel personal - not just massive.

About eFans

eFans is an advanced AI-powered sports assistant built for fans, clubs, and athletes. It functions like an intelligent, conversational sports companion, allowing fans to ask natural language questions about their favorite teams, players, matches, history, stats, news, tickets, merchandise, and fan experiences - while helping clubs and athletes turn global followers into owned, engaged, paying fan communities.

Media Contact

Stephan Maric

Founder & CEO

stephan@efans.com

www.efans.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanmaric

Twitter: https://x.com/efans

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/efanscom

SOURCE: eFans

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/efans-launches-2.0-ahead-of-the-fifa-world-cup-giving-every-fan-th-1173791