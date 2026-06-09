House Buyers of America, Inc.: House Buyers of America Releases Study on the Hardest U.S. Markets for Selling a Home

In Its Analysis of 'Buyer Advantage' Markets, House Buyers of America Identifies Where Sellers Are Facing the Most Pressure in 2026

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Newly released data from leading real estate company House Buyers of America has identified the U.S. metropolitan areas where market conditions have shifted decisively in favor of buyers, creating a high-pressure environment for sellers in 2026. The study, which analyzed the top 100 U.S. metropolitan areas, assessed five key market signals: inventory changes, price reduction share, days on market, pending ratios, and sale-to-list ratios, combining them into a proprietary Buyer Advantage Index score.

"The national conversation about the housing market tends to paint with a broad brush, but the reality for sellers varies enormously depending on where they live," said Nick Ron, founder and CEO of House Buyers of America. "What we are seeing in markets like Toledo, Seattle, and across the Carolinas is a real and measurable shift in leverage. Inventory is rising, homes are sitting longer, and buyers are negotiating harder. For homeowners who need to sell in these markets, the conditions are genuinely more difficult than they were even 18 months ago. Understanding that reality is the first step toward making a smart decision about how to move forward."

Here are some additional key findings from the study:

Toledo leads the index: Toledo, OH scored a perfect 100 on the Buyer Advantage Index, with active inventory up more than 30% year-over-year and median days on market up 33%. It ranks as the single hardest market for sellers in the country.

The Carolinas are a regional story: Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem all rank in the top 25, suggesting the pressure sellers are feeling across North Carolina reflects a broader regional shift rather than isolated local conditions.

Ohio shows up repeatedly: Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Akron, Columbus, and Cleveland all appear in the top half of the index. Six metros from one state point to something structural happening across the market there.

The Sun Belt has cooled significantly: Austin, Houston, McAllen, San Antonio, and Dallas all rank in the study, reflecting how much these pandemic-era boomtowns have cooled as supply has caught up with demand.

"There is no single explanation for why these markets are experiencing this kind of pressure right now," Ron said. "In some cases, it is inventory that built up as pandemic-driven demand faded. In others, it is affordability constraints keeping buyers on the sidelines, even when they want to purchase. What the data makes clear is that sellers in these markets are operating in a fundamentally different environment than they were a few years ago, and the strategies that worked then are not necessarily working now."

Here were the top 10 markets in this year's Buyer Advantage Index:

Toledo, OH (100.00) Augusta, GA (98.40) Seattle, WA (95.94) Greenville, SC (92.28) Durham, NC (87.60) Indianapolis, IN (87.19) Detroit, MI (86.77) McAllen, TX (86.16) Charlotte, NC (85.91) Las Vegas, NV (85.11)

About House Buyers of America

House Buyers of America is a leading national home-buying company helping homeowners sell with confidence through a simple, transparent, and hassle-free process. Founded in 2001 and operating in 44 states, the company blends decades of real estate expertise with technology-driven operations to deliver speed, certainty, and consistent outcomes. House Buyers of America has been recognized for its industry impact, including Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies.

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csmith@housebuyersofamerica.com

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SOURCE: House Buyers of America, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/house-buyers-of-america-releases-study-on-the-hardest-u.s.-markets-for-selling-a-home-1174537