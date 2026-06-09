IEH Corp.: IEH Corporation to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Powered by MicroCapClub

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / IEH Corporation (OTCQX:IEHC) today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 10 AM (Las Vegas Local Time - PST) at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. President & CEO Dave Offerman will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 10AM (Las Vegas Local Time PST)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/atqYYtMKZkL5Qe5biYFiM4

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with IEH Corporation and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About IEH Corporation

For 85 years and 4 generations of family-run management, IEH Corporation has designed, developed, and manufactured printed circuit board (PCB) connectors, custom interconnects and contacts for high performance applications. With its signature Hyperboloid technology, IEH supplies the most durable, reliable connectors for the most demanding environments. The Company markets primarily to companies in defense, aerospace, space and industrial applications, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Southeast and Central Asia and the Mideast. The Company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

Contact:

Name: Dave Offerman

Phone: 718-492-9698

Address: 140 58th St, Suite 8E, Brooklyn, NY 11220

Email: dave@iehcorp.com

SOURCE: IEH Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ieh-corporation-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-las-vegas-powered-by-microc-1174690