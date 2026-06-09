Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or "the Company"). Vertiqal Studios, a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, as well as the owner of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on recent business developments and corporate matters.

The Company recently secured a US$400,000 direct media campaign with a new client. The campaign is scheduled to run from June through October 2026 and represents a significant addition to the Company's media services business. The engagement reflects the Company's continued success in attracting larger-scale advertising opportunities and expanding its client base.

In addition, the Company has been appointed agency of record for a new client, establishing an additional recurring monthly revenue stream and expanding the Company's portfolio of long-term client relationships. Under the engagement, the Company will provide ongoing social media strategy and content development associated with a quarterly budget of approximately US$75,000. Management believes this engagement positions the Company for continued revenue growth and increased predictability of cash flows.

The Company also announces that Steven Moy has resigned from its Board of Directors effective June 3, 2026.

"We would like to thank Steven Moy for his service and contributions to the Company," said Max Desmarais, Interim CEO and President. "At the same time, we are excited by the momentum we are seeing across our business, including the addition of new strategic clients and recurring revenue opportunities that continue to strengthen our operating foundation."

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios is a scaled digital-channel network and video-production studio that owns North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network. The Company helps global brands reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences through data-driven creative, always-on digital campaigns, and performance-oriented distribution.

Vertiqal manages 200+ channels across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content per day for a community of more than 52 million followers. Revenue is generated through a mix of direct brand partnerships, agency relationships, and platform monetization across its owned and operated channels.

For more information, please visit www.vertiqalstudios.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300796

Source: Vertiqal Studios