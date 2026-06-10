Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leader in printed e-paper display solutions, today announced an operational update highlighting customer deliveries and commercial progress during the first five months of 2026, reflecting continued execution on the momentum established in 2025.

Customer Deliveries Driving Recurring and Strategic Revenue

During the period from January through May 2026, Ynvisible delivered more than 30,000 units of displays and products to a growing base of customers across industrial and healthcare applications:

More than 10,000 units were delivered to Sapphiros, supporting clinical trials and scale-up efforts in next-generation diagnostic devices. This activity builds on Ynvisible's previously announced strategic partnership for the exclusive supply of e-paper displays and subsequent initial order tied to a high-volume, up to 10 million-unit application roadmap. The ongoing deliveries in 2026 mark an important step in supporting clinical validation and preparing for future high-volume production, positioning Ynvisible within a rapidly growing at-home diagnostics market.

were delivered to Sapphiros, supporting clinical trials and scale-up efforts in next-generation diagnostic devices. This activity builds on Ynvisible's previously announced strategic partnership for the exclusive supply of e-paper displays and subsequent initial order tied to a high-volume, up to 10 million-unit application roadmap. The ongoing deliveries in 2026 mark an important step in supporting clinical validation and preparing for future high-volume production, positioning Ynvisible within a rapidly growing at-home diagnostics market. Approximately 8,000 units were delivered to a global compressor manufacturer, representing ongoing recurring revenue from a relationship first announced in 2024. This customer engagement builds on the Company's previously disclosed supply agreement for e-paper maintenance indicators and subsequent deliveries of commercial product to the same customer. The continued shipments in 2026 confirm the transition from initial deployment to repeat ordering and operational integration, reinforcing this application as a scalable and recurring industrial use case for Ynvisible's technology.

were delivered to a global compressor manufacturer, representing ongoing recurring revenue from a relationship first announced in 2024. This customer engagement builds on the Company's previously disclosed supply agreement for e-paper maintenance indicators and subsequent deliveries of commercial product to the same customer. The continued shipments in 2026 confirm the transition from initial deployment to repeat ordering and operational integration, reinforcing this application as a scalable and recurring industrial use case for Ynvisible's technology. Around 12,000 units were supplied to a leading sustainability-focused customer, further advancing a collaboration originally announced to enhance hygiene solutions. These deliveries represent a follow-on phase of the partnership, demonstrating progress from early collaboration into larger-volume implementation, and highlighting growing adoption of Ynvisible's displays in applications aligned with sustainability and hygiene innovation.

These deliveries demonstrate Ynvisible's ability to support customers from early-stage validation through to scaled production, reinforcing its role as a reliable manufacturing and development partner.

Contract Manufacturing and Prototyping Activities Progressing

In addition to product deliveries, Ynvisible continued to expand its contract manufacturing activities, generating approximately CAD 200,000 in service revenue during the period.

Building on 2025 Momentum

The Company's performance in the first months of 2026 reflects continued execution following the commercial progress achieved in 2025, including expanding customer engagements, increasing quotation activity, and improved conversion rates.

Ynvisible remains focused on:

Scaling recurring production orders

Advancing high-value healthcare and industrial applications

Converting prototyping projects into long-term commercial programs

Growing its contract manufacturing services

Management Commentary

"The first five months of 2026 demonstrate our continued ability to convert commercial engagement into tangible deliveries and revenue," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "We are seeing consistent repeat orders from established customers while also advancing new opportunities toward scale. Our collaboration with partners like Sapphiros highlights the growing relevance of our technology in healthcare, while ongoing industrial engagements reinforce the breadth of our market opportunity."

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Ynvisible Interactive Inc.