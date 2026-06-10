Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma appoints Fredrik Röök as VP Business Development

Lund, Sweden, 10 June 2026. Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) today announced that Fredrik Röök has been appointed as VP Business Development effective 17th August. Mr Röök will report to CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

Fredrik Röök brings more than 20 years of experience in business development, licensing, and strategic transactions across the global life science industry. He joins Hansa from AstraZeneca, where he served as Senior Director, Global Business Development, leading complex partnering activities including M&A, in- and out-licensing, divestments, and strategic collaborations. He has a strong track record of executing transactions across all stages, from early innovation to commercial assets, across pharma, biotech, and venture-backed environments. Fredrik Röök holds an M.Sc. in Pharmacy from the University of Gothenburg and an MBA from Simon Fraser University.

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Hansa Biopharma said "This is a strategic appointment as we prepare for the next phase of Hansa's growth. Mr Röök is a highly qualified and proven business development leader with deep expertise in complex transactions, a strong strategic mindset, and a broad global network. He will play a key role as we advance our pipeline and pursue new strategic opportunities. His addition strengthens our capabilities further at a pivotal stage for the Company."

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Contacts for more information:

Kerstin Falck, VP Global Corporate Affairs

media@hansabiopharma.com

IR@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel immunomodulatory therapies to transform care for patients with acute or complex immune disorders. Hansa's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform addresses serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, gene therapy and autoimmune diseases. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients, and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG-cleaving molecule that will be developed for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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