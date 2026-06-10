Systemair AB: Systemair AB Year-end report 1 May 2025 - 30 April 2026

Fourth quarter, February - April 2026

Organic growth was +9.6 percent (+0.5).

Net sales increased by 9.1 percent to SEK 3,276 million (3,002), of which foreign exchange effects amounted to -1.8 percent.

Adjusted operating profit (adj. EBIT) totalled SEK 292 million (260). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 8.9 percent (8.7).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 251 million (246). The Group's operating margin was 7.7 percent (8.2).

Adjusted EBITDA totalled SEK 415 million (367) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.7 percent (12.2).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +199 million (+381).

Twelve months, May 2025 - April 2026



Organic growth was +6.1 percent (+2.0).

Net sales increased by 1.6 percent to SEK 12,503 million (12,301), of which foreign exchange effects amounted to -5.6 percent.

Adjusted operating profit (adj. EBIT) totalled SEK 1,170 million (1,125). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 9.4 percent (9.1).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 1,134 million (1,100). The Group's operating margin was 9.1 percent (8.9).

Adjusted EBITDA totalled SEK 1,630 million (1,586) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0 percent (12.9).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +1,163 million (+1,180).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.45 per share (1.35).



Robert Larsson, President and CEO, comments:

Systemair's financial year 2025/26 ended strongly. We summarise our fourth quarter of high organic growth of 9.6 percent, a sign of strength given the current economic situation and the uncertain world situation. We also managed to raise our adjusted operating margin to 8.9 percent (8.7). The improved margin is proof that our targeted improvement programme is paying off. We will continue to focus on increasing efficiency within the sales organization and providing our customers with a strong product offering.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CEST on June 10, 2026.

The report will be presented by Robert Larsson, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register on: Q4 Report 2025/2026

To participate via teleconference, please register on: Q4 Report 2025/2026

After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions by submitting a written question via the webcast and verbally via the teleconference.

Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group: Global Leader in Energy-Efficient Ventilation Solutions

After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web: Reports and Presentations



For further information, please contact:

Robert Larsson, CEO, +46 72 232 95 70, robert.larsson@systemair.com

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, anders.ulff@systemair.com

Note: This information is information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 (CEST) on 10 July 2026.



Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2025/26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of SEK 12.5 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.7%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.