Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vier Bohrlöcher, vier Treffer - bestätigt sich hier ein neues Uran-System?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J328 | ISIN: CA1375761048 | Ticker-Symbol: NKC
München
10.06.26 | 08:03
8,300 Euro
+0,61 % +0,050
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANFOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANFOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,35012:16
8,2508,35012:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 23:30 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canfor Corporation: Canfor further diversifies with acquisition of I-joist facility in Calgary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with PinkWood Ltd. to purchase its I-joist business for $68.0 million, including working capital. Founded in 2009, PinkWood is the largest I-joist facility in Western Canada, producing engineered wood joists for residential, multi-family, and commercial construction. Located in Calgary, AB, PinkWood has 120 employees, with production capacity of 46 million linear feet.?

The purchase price represents a 5 times EBITDA multiple based on current production levels and earnings, including identified synergies. Following recent capital investment there is significant opportunity for growth and EBITDA expansion. Of the total consideration, $55.0 million is payable on closing, with the remaining $13.0 million payable over 5 years.?

"PinkWood is a leading manufacturer of high-quality I-joists with a strong management team and stable returns," said Susan Yurkovich, President and CEO of Canfor. "Canfor's acquisition of PinkWood complements our operations in Western Canada by enhancing product diversification and supporting the continued expansion of our value-added manufacturing capabilities. We are pleased to welcome the PinkWood team and believe this acquisition will strengthen our existing asset base and create opportunities for growth and value creation."

PinkWood will retain its name and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Canfor. Canfor anticipates financing this transaction with cash and available liquidity on hand. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "plans", "will", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "may", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Management's current expectations and beliefs and actual events or results may differ materially. There are many factors that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and Canfor assumes no obligation to update such information to reflect later events or developments, except as required by law.

About Canfor.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company. Canfor shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact:Investor Contacts:
Mina Laudan
VP, Corporate Affairs
(604) 661-5225
media@canfor.com		Pat Elliott
CFO and Corporate Secretary
(604) 661-5441
Patrick.Elliott@canfor.com		Dan Barwin
VP, Corporate & Business Development
(604) 661-5390
Daniel.Barwin@canfor.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.