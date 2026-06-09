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WKN: A41ADE | ISIN: CA6752224007 | Ticker-Symbol: RQQ0
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 11:36
21,080 Euro
-2,95 % -0,640
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,79021,06012:19
20,80021,06012:18
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 23:30 Uhr
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OceanaGold Corporation: OceanaGold Reports Voting Results from its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") held today.

A total of 184,072,822 common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 82.06% of common shares outstanding as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of each of the items of business at the AGM.

Election of Directors

Each of the director nominees listed in OceanaGold's Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2026 was elected as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out in the table below:

Directors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Paul Benson

132,452,772

77.70

38,003,874

22.30

Ian M. Reid

169,552,116

99.47

904,530

0.53

Craig J. Nelsen

169,280,303

99.31

1,176,343

0.69

Sandra M. Dodds

167,057,565

98.01

3,399,081

1.99

Alan N. Pangbourne

170,267,931

99.89

188,715

0.11

Linda M. Broughton

170,153,528

99.82

303,118

0.18

Stefanie E. Loader

169,432,122

99.40

1,024,524

0.60

Gerard M. Bond

170,272,112

99.89

184,534

0.11

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company.

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

180,933,130

98.29

3,139,692

1.71

Advisory Vote on the Approach to Executive Compensation

A non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

165,775,649

97.25

4,680,997

2.75

Virtual-Only Annual General Meetings

A resolution to hold the Company's 2027 annual general meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format was approved.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

106,379,295

62.41

64,077,351

37.59

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a global intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the wholly-owned Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; the wholly-owned Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and the 80%-owned Didipio Mine in the Philippines.

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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