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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 12:55
21,920 Euro
-1,62 % -0,360
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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21,84021,86013:45
21,84021,86013:45
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 13:24 Uhr
137 Leser
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Valmet Oyj: Valmet launches novel 3D Fiber technology for high-capacity molded fiber production

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet expands its offering to the growing molded fiber market with the launch of Valmet 3D Fiber technology. The solution enables high-capacity, fast production of high-quality, three-dimensional fiber-based packaging, offering packaging producers a competitive end-to-end solution to meet the increasing demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic.

"The demand for molded fiber packaging solutions is growing, and we see strong opportunities to help our customers capture this growth. By combining strong expertise in fiber-based packaging and paper process technologies and automation, Valmet is able to offer packaging producers a competitive end-to-end solution. With Valmet 3D Fiber, we support our customers in seizing new business opportunities, strengthening their market position, and accelerating the shift toward fiber-based packaging," says Petri Rasinmäki, Executive Vice President, Packaging and Paper at Valmet.

Valmet 3D Fiber technology and its end products offer Valmet's customers wider market opportunities than traditional wet molded fiber packaging technology. The technology enables the production of lightweight yet rigid end products, such as trays, plates, and food packaging applications by using cellulose fibers. In addition, the process design allows efficient circulation of side streams and trim waste within the production, further improving overall process efficiency and supporting circular economy.

"The strength of Valmet 3D Fiber lies in combining unique fiber layering technology, production capacity, and automation. Our technology enables customers to develop demanding three-dimensional packaging solutions, while maintaining high productivity and resource efficiency," says Juho Pyrrö, Head of Valmet 3D Fiber at Valmet.

The launch strengthens Valmet's strategic focus on continuous innovation together with customers and supports its ambition to lead the way towards circularity through solutions that promote renewable materials and resource efficiency. The development of Valmet 3D Fiber technology is based on long-term collaboration with Metsä Group's innovation company, Metsä Spring. Since 2020, Valmet and Metsä Spring have been cooperating to develop a novel production concept that converts wood-based fibers into sustainable packaging solutions.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Further information:
Petri Rasinmäki, Executive Vice President, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)

Juho Pyrrö, Head of 3D Fiber, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 50 323 2124

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Instagram (IR)

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This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-launches-novel-3d-fiber-technology-for-high-capacity-molded-fiber-production,c4360175

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https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/valmet-launches-3d-fiber-technology--offering-packaging-producers-a-competitive-end-to-end-solution-,c3545595

Valmet launches 3D Fiber technology, offering packaging producers a competitive end-to-end solution to meet the increasing demand for sustainable alternatives to plastic

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-launches-novel-3d-fiber-technology-for-high-capacity-molded-fiber-production-302796650.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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