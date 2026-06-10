Nvni Group Limited: Nuvini Nears Close on Beyondsoft Americas Buyout; Transformative Combination Creates a ~$148M Revenue Global Technology Platform -- 4x Revenue Across 15 Countries

Transaction Entering Its Final Stretch ~

~ Combined Platform Expected to Reach Approximately $148 Million in Revenue, ~4x Nuvini's Base, Serving 22,400+ Customers ~

~ Integration Already Underway -- Nuvini Building the Global Structure to Operate as One Company from Day One ~

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) ("Nuvini" or the "Company"), Latin America's leading serial acquirer and operator of business-to-business (B2B) software companies, today announced significant progress toward completing its previously announced intended acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in a holding company (the "Target") operating the consulting and services business of Beyondsoft Corporation ("BeyondSoft") in the United States, Brazil and Singapore -- the largest and most strategic acquisition in the Company's history. On a combined basis, the transaction is expected to create a platform with approximately $148 million in pro forma FY2025 revenue -- roughly four times Nuvini's current revenue base -- serving over 22,400 customers across 15 countries.

The deal is entering its final stretch. We have been informed by BeyondSoft that, since signing the definitive agreements earlier this year, important steps towards closing of the transaction have been completed:

the Target has been incorporated;

the Target's corporate restructuring is almost complete;

the approval of BeyondSoft's shareholders for the transaction has been obtained; and;

the most important commercial contract with a longstanding enterprise client has been assigned to Target and renewed for a new period.

Just as importantly, the work that turns this acquisition into value is already in motion: Nuvini has begun building the corporate structure to operate as a single, globally diversified technology company from day one after close.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company is furnishing a Report on Form 6-K to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Finish Line Is in Sight

What remains are customary closing conditions:

completion of the final required regulatory filings;

completion of the Target's corporate restructuring; and

negotiation and execution of a Shareholders' Agreement and a Transition Services Agreement.

With these items in their final stages, Nuvini expects to satisfy the remaining conditions and complete the transaction in the near term.

Building the Global Nuvini -- Before the Ink Is Dry

Rather than wait for close, Nuvini is moving now. The Company is putting in place the corporate structure designed to support a stronger, more efficient global footprint -- so that the moment the transaction closes, the combined business can operate as one. This head start is intended to accelerate the strategic benefits of the combination, including:

A unified global operating structure spanning Latin America and the Americas;

Shared services and operational alignment across the combined organization; and

A platform built for cross-selling, global expansion, and an accelerated AI strategy.

Management Commentary

"This is the most important transaction in Nuvini's history, and it is coming together exactly as we planned," said Pierre Schurmann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvini. "With most of the conditions to close now behind us, we are not waiting on the sidelines -- our teams are already building the structure of the global company we are becoming. The goal is simple: be ready to operate as one stronger, globally diversified technology platform from the very first day after close."

"This combination is a step-change for our AI ambitions," said Phoebe Wang, Chief AI Officer of Nuvini. "Pairing the Target's enterprise AI practice with Nuvini's AI Lab gives us the rare ability to build, test, and prove AI solutions across our own portfolio before deploying them at enterprise scale. Starting that work now means we are ready to deliver from the first day after close -- not months later."

Why This Matters for Nuvini

This transaction is the inflection point in Nuvini's journey from a regional consolidator of Latin American B2B software to a globally diversified technology platform. It pairs Nuvini's portfolio of profitable, high-growth SaaS companies with the Target's enterprise IT services and consulting capabilities and dedicated AI practice. Management expects the combination to be accretive to Nuvini's revenue, earnings, and EBITDA margins following close.

Cautionary Statement

The closing of the Beyondsoft acquisition is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, including, among others, consummation of the restructuring of Target's business, execution of a shareholders agreement among the Company and the seller, and execution of a transition services agreement by the Target. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, within the expected timeframe, or at all.

In addition, even if the proposed acquisition is completed, there can be no assurance that the Company will realize the anticipated benefits, synergies, strategic objectives, financial results, growth opportunities, or other expected advantages of the transaction. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the integration of the acquired business, market conditions, customer retention, operational challenges, regulatory developments, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on statements regarding the proposed acquisition or the anticipated benefits thereof.

About Nuvini

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America's leading serial acquirer of business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. The Company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. Nuvini's portfolio includes seven companies -- Datahub, Effecti, Leadlovers, Ipe Digital (ssOtica), ONCLICK, Mercos, and Munddi -- collectively serving over 22,400 customers. The Company reported R$193 million in net revenue, 62.1% gross margins, and 26.4% EBITDA margins for FY2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to complete the proposed acquisition on the anticipated timeline or at all; satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including final regulatory filings, assignment or renewal of a key commercial contract, and completion of the Target's restructuring; general market conditions; the ability to realize anticipated synergies and growth projections; risks related to integration of the acquired business and to changes in corporate structure; regulatory and geopolitical risks, including changes to Executive Order 14117 or related regulations; CFIUS review outcomes; the Company's continued listing on Nasdaq; the Company's ability to retain key customers and personnel of the acquired business; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other filings the Company makes with the SEC. Non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein, including EBITDA margins and pro forma revenue, will be accompanied by reconciliations in the Company's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Sofia Toledo

ir@nuvini.ai