Stamford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company") today announced the engagement of EA Advisors LLC ("EA Advisors") as a strategic advisor to the Company. The engagement aligns with the Company's previously announced priority of partnering with trusted, vetted operators to accelerate execution on its AI and high-performance compute strategy.

EA Advisors will support Sphere 3D's evaluation and development of its existing and pipeline sites for AI and high-performance compute workloads, including technical assessment of site configurations, identification and engagement of design, build, and operating partners, and execution support for the conversion of existing infrastructure to support next-generation compute environments. The engagement is structured to support a site-by-site approach to customer profile and business model selection, reflecting Sphere 3D's view that the diversity of its portfolio is best monetized through differentiated strategies per asset rather than a single platform-wide playbook.

"We have been direct in our view that megawatts alone are not the moat they once were. The right megawatts, the right customers, and the right business model per site are what we believe create durable value in this segment," said Joel Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sphere 3D. "As part of our strategic transformation, we have been intentional in seeking best in class partners and thought leaders to add to our bench. EA Advisors brings the specific operational depth, technical fluency, and partner relationships that match where this business needs to go. Their team has built and operated digital infrastructure at scale, and engaging them at this stage reflects both the pace and the standard of execution we intend to maintain."

The firm's strategic advisory work is anchored by three principals with complementary backgrounds across the digital infrastructure stack:

Alexis Stobbe, Founder and Managing Partner, is an industry veteran with prior operating leadership at Jacobs, a leading global datacenter design company, Anord Mardix, a global manufacturer of critical power distribution solutions for data centers, and earlier commercial leadership at Compass Datacenters.

Jason Okroy, Senior Advisor, co-founded and led Salute Mission Critical, a global data center services platform serving hyperscale, colocation, and edge operators, where he served as Chief Executive Officer through a period of significant international expansion.

Michael Sweeney, Senior Advisor, is an AI Factory Architect at Phaidra with prior senior data center architecture leadership roles at Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and Silent-Aire (acquired by Johnson Controls in 2021), and earlier modular data center engineering experience at Dell and IO (acquired by Iron Mountain).

"The companies winning in this market are the ones with the right combination of energized power, operationally credible sites, and a team that knows how to execute against the specific requirements of the customers buying compute capacity today," said Jason Okroy, Senior Advisor of EA Advisors LLC. "We believe Sphere 3D has the asset base and the management team to compete in this segment, and we look forward to bringing our operating experience to support the work ahead."

About Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is a digital infrastructure company focused on operating and expanding scalable power and data center assets for high-performance computing, AI workloads, and digital asset infrastructure. Following its business combination with Cathedra Bitcoin, Sphere 3D operates a diversified platform with approximately 53 MW of operating power capacity across multiple U.S. data center locations and a development pipeline exceeding 100 MW of potential expansion opportunities. The Company combines infrastructure ownership, energy optimization expertise, and capital markets access to pursue long-term value creation across next-generation compute infrastructure. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com.

About EA Advisors LLC

EA Advisors LLC is a strategic advisory firm whose principals bring direct operating, technical, and commercial experience across data center services, critical power, and hyperscale infrastructure. The firm partners with management teams and operators to support growth, transition, and execution across the digital infrastructure sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including statements in this press release regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, particularly regarding planned growth and vertical integration and expansion into high-performance compute and AI infrastructure. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Expectations and beliefs regarding matters discussed herein may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including general market conditions and those more fully described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Sphere 3D's reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 8-K and in other filings made by Sphere 3D with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, which are subject to change. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sphere 3D Corp.