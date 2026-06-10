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WKN: A42DCW | ISIN: US2960131058 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EROCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: ERock Sees $5.9 Billion Market Cap after its IPO Prices

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Lance Glinn delivers the pre-market update on June 10th

  • Stocks are down Wednesday morning as Wall Street digests the May CPI report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the latest out of the Middle East.
  • Houston-based power systems producer ERock (NYSE: EROC) will begin trading on the NYSE today after pricing its IPO at $21.50 a share.
  • The NYSE is on the ground at the Visa Payments Forum 2026 as stakeholders converge to set the agenda for the future of commerce.
  • Aryon Security CEO Ron Arbel will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company will allocate its latest Series A Funding round

Opening Bell
ERock (NYSE: EROC) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Couer Mining (NYSE: CDE) celebrates its recent acquisition of New Gold Inc.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-erock-sees-5-9-billion-market-cap-after-its-ipo-prices-302796747.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.