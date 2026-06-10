Chinese PV module manufacturer and storage system provider JA Solar announced it will rebrand as JA. The company said the move reflects its transition from a top-tier solar module manufacturer to a fully integrated cleantech provider. "Under the new JA Masterbrand, the company is structured around four key business groups: JA SOLAR (photovoltaics), JA ESS (energy storage solutions), JA GREEN (smart energy), and JA CAPITAL (financing). Together, these groups create an integrated ecosystem that provides customers with end-to-end solutions spanning power generation, energy storage, and optimisation," ...

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