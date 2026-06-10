New Capabilities Bring Pre-Trade Risk Analysis to Portfolio Managers and On-Demand Portfolio Risk Insights to Investment Leadership

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) today announced new factor risk capabilities for hedge funds and asset managers, helping investment teams make faster decisions with greater visibility into portfolio risk.

For many firms, factor risk remains disconnected from the investment process. Portfolio managers often wait hours or until the next day to understand the risk implications of a trade, while Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) and risk teams depend on separate systems, service requests, and static reports to answer basic portfolio risk questions.

Clearwater's latest launch addresses both challenges with two new products: Factor Risk Lens for portfolio managers and traders, and Factor Analytics for CIOs and risk leaders.

"Risk should be part of the investment decision, not something that arrives after the fact," said Kirat Singh, President, Risk and Alternative Assets at Clearwater Analytics. "Portfolio managers need to understand how a trade changes portfolio exposures before they execute it. CIOs and CROs need immediate answers to questions about portfolio risk. We're bringing both groups onto the same foundation so they can make decisions with confidence."

Factor Risk Lens brings factor risk analysis directly into Enfusion by Clearwater. Portfolio managers can model potential trades, evaluate their impact on portfolio exposures, and understand the factors driving performance, all without managing multiple vendors or introducing integration friction. Having everything on one platform also reduces total cost of ownership.

The solution includes:

Pre-trade factor risk analysis, allowing portfolio managers to evaluate the risk implications of portfolio changes before execution.

Post-trade factor-based attribution, performance decomposition, and stress testing, which will provide insight into the factors that contributed to portfolio performance and how exposures changed over time.

For asset managers, Factor Analytics provides CIOs and risk teams with a continuously updated view of portfolio risk through a self-service interface built directly into Clearwater. Factor Analytics draws on the same reconciled data that underpins Clearwater's broader platform, giving teams a reliable foundation for every risk decision.

Rather than relying on static reports or vendor-supported workflows, users can analyze factor exposures, run scenario analysis, and investigate portfolio risks on demand. Tasks that previously required service requests or manual data aggregation can now be completed in minutes.

Both offerings are built on Clearwater's investment data foundation, allowing portfolio managers, risk teams, and executives to work from the same underlying information. Clients can use proprietary factor models, third-party models, or Clearwater's GR8 Equity Factor Model.

Factor Risk Lens and Factor Analytics are being demonstrated today at Clearwater Connect New York and Clearwater Connect Hong Kong. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit Factor Risk Lens and Factor Analytics.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.

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Contacts:

Media:

Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and PR +1 208-433-1200 press@cwan.com