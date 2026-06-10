Peraso Inc.: Peraso and Virewirx Demonstrate 50Gbps Network Cluster Targeting Drone Swarms and Autonomous Systems

Combined wireless technologies enable resilient, high-capacity, GPS-independent networking for autonomous platforms operating in contested and congested environments

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso") and Virewirx, Inc. ("Virewirx") today announced the successful demonstration of a simulated drone wireless communication environment requiring a high-capacity network cluster with a peak aggregate data capacity of more than 50Gbps. Each company provided fundamental technology essential to the demonstration, including Peraso's 60 GHz wireless semiconductor solutions and Virewirx's VX60 High Performance Wireless Network, an advanced millimeter- wave networking technology.

During the customer demonstration, the team simultaneously transmitted several independent multi-gigabit data streams within the confined space of a large room. The demonstration highlighted one of the primary advantages of 60 GHz wireless over conventional sub-60 GHz technologies, namely its ability to operate effectively in highly congested wireless environments.

"Our collaboration with Virewirx is a terrific example in which two companies bring complementary technology together to address a complex problem," stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "As drone technology continues to prove itself as a force multiplier in modern warfare, we expect our technologies to further enable next-generation battlefield tactics."

Additional benefits of 60 GHz wireless technology include a low probability of intercept and detection (LPI/LPD) and a low probability of jamming, making it well suited for autonomous and mission-critical systems operating in contested environments. These characteristics are particularly valuable in drone warfare, where adversaries employ sophisticated electronic countermeasures to disrupt communications. Combined with Virewirx's network synchronization technology, Peraso's 60 GHz solution can maintain network coordination without GPS, enabling reliable operation in GPS-denied environments.

This capability is especially important for emerging drone swarm applications, where large groups of autonomous drones must communicate and coordinate in real time. The Virewirx VX60 network controller can manage large numbers of autonomous devices, helping prevent communication conflicts while maintaining network resilience in the event of individual unit failures.

"The VX60 network concept grew out of the observation that traditional wireless networks are not well suited to maintain seamless, high-capacity data flow in highly dynamic environments," said Jason Fiber, CEO of Virewirx. "The emerging drone swarms and other large-scale AI systems we see are exceeding the capabilities of network solutions designed for humans. VX60 represents the next era of wireless networking, with core intelligence designed to address the requirements of the AI generation."

Beyond defense applications, the VX60 network architecture is designed to support dense clusters of autonomous devices in commercial and industrial environments. For example, large fleets of robots operating within automated factories require reliable, high-capacity wireless connectivity without interference. Unlike traditional wireless systems that often require physical separation or shielding, the VX60 network enables hundreds of independent multi-gigabit links to operate simultaneously in highly congested settings.

The high throughput of 60 GHz wireless networks also supports the transfer of data-intensive AI models between edge devices and centralized computing resources, helping autonomous robots and vehicles access the processing power and data needed to perform increasingly complex tasks.

For more information, please visit https://perasoinc.com and https://virewirx.com/

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWavewireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit http://www.perasoinc.com/.

About Virewirx, Inc.

Virewirx is the wireless infrastructure layer for Physical AI. Founded as XCOM Labs in 2018 by former Qualcomm executives Paul Jacobs, Derek Aberle, and Matt Grob, the company rebranded in 2023 and launched the VX60 High Performance Wireless network, a 60 GHz mmWave platform engineered to move massive volumes of data with ultra-high throughput and minimal latency. VX60 powers autonomous vehicles, robotics, smart warehouses, industrial automation, immersive entertainment, telemedicine, and beyond. For additional information, please visit https://virewirx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "would," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and Virewirx, the expected benefits of Peraso's collaboration with Virewirx and anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone, autonomous vehicle and other applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone, autonomous vehicle and other applications, the successful implementation and performance of the technology and hardware of Peraso and Virewirx, the anticipated tactical and operational advantages of beamforming antenna technology relative to traditional radio frequency solutions, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, changes in defense spending priorities, government budget constraints, military procurement policy, or geopolitical developments that could reduce or delay demand for the Company's technologies in military and government applications, the risk that Peraso's products or technology may be subject to U.S. export control laws and regulations, including EAR or ITAR, and that compliance or non-compliance may limit the addressable market or expose the Company to civil or criminal penalties, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and its operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Neither Peraso nor Virewirx undertake an obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

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Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Peraso Company Contact

Mike Hamilton

VP, Business Development

Virewirx Company Contact

Brian Lee

VP, Business Development

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-and-virewirx-demonstrate-50gbps-network-cluster-targeting-1174791