Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary The Digital Dept. Partners With Vidcon To Power Featured Creator Gifting Lounge At Vidcon Anaheim 2026

The Agency's BRANDEdit Platform Will Host Exclusive Creator Experience; The Digital Dept.'s Lindsey Cook to Speak on Creator Economy Panel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / The Digital Dept., a subsidiary of Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) and a leading influencer marketing and management company, today announced its partnership with VidCon Anaheim 2026 Creator Economy Conference to host the Featured Creator Gifting Lounge Powered by BRANDEdit during the event, taking place June 25-27 in Anaheim, California.

Located within VidCon's exclusive VIP Village, the Featured Creator Gifting Lounge Powered by BRANDEdit will provide brands with a turnkey opportunity to engage directly with approximately 200 of the world's leading digital creators through curated product experiences, relationship-building opportunities, and content creation moments.

The activation marks an expansion of BRANDEdit, The Digital Dept.'s experiential platform that connects brands and creators through immersive, high-impact experiences designed to generate authentic engagement and social amplification.

"VidCon has long been the epicenter of the creator economy, bringing together the talent, brands and platforms that are shaping culture in real time," said Sarah Boyd, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "We're thrilled to partner with VidCon to create an experience that facilitates meaningful connections between creators and brands. As influencer marketing continues to mature, the most valuable partnerships are built through authentic relationships, and BRANDEdit was designed to make those connections happen."

In addition to the gifting lounge activation, Lindsey Cook, Marketing Director at The Digital Dept., will participate in VidCon's featured industry panel, "Forget Scale: Why Depth Is the Future of Creator Partnerships," on June 25. The session will explore how creators are building successful businesses through highly engaged niche communities and how brands can effectively partner with those audiences to drive meaningful results.

"As the creator economy becomes increasingly sophisticated, brands are recognizing that influence is no longer simply about reach-it's about relevance, trust and community," said Ali Grant, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "Our partnership with VidCon and Lindsey's participation on this important panel reflect our ongoing commitment to helping brands navigate the evolving creator landscape and build partnerships that deliver real business impact."

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, VidCon remains the largest gathering of digital creators, fans and industry professionals, welcoming more than 55,000 attendees, 250 featured creators and over 100 brand partners annually.

Through BRANDEdit, The Digital Dept. produces creator-focused experiential activations nationwide, leveraging its expertise across talent management, brand strategy, influencer partnerships and live experiences to create meaningful connections between brands and digital audiences.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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Contact:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-the-digital-dept.-partners-with-vidcon-to-power-featured-cr-1174947