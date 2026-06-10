Maxon Computers: Maxon Brings Real-Time Architectural Visualization to AIA26 With New Redshift for Revit and Archicad Integration Beta

Architects and interior designers can experience live demos of Redshift for Revit, Archicad, and Vectorworks at the Nemetschek booth

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Maxon, a leading developer of powerful and intuitive 2D and 3D software and complete graphic design solutions, today announced that Redshift now integrates with Autodesk Revit to create seamless architectural 3D visualization. Redshift for Revit brings Maxon's signature real-time, ray-traced rendering directly into one of the industry's most widely used BIM platforms, allowing users to move from design development to presentation-ready visuals without leaving their BIM environment. The company also announced that Redshift for Graphisoft Archicad is now open for beta sign-ups, giving design teams an early opportunity to shape the next phase of Maxon's growing AEC offering.

Built for architectural and interior design studios and generalist visualization professionals, Redshift for Archviz combines Redshift's renowned rendering speed and cinematic visual quality with intelligent workflows and highly detailed assets, enabling the creation of stunning, photorealistic stills and immersive walkthroughs faster and with less production friction.

"The world architects create is inherently three-dimensional, yet much of the industry still relies on workflows built around two-dimensional representations," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "With Redshift for Archviz, our goal is to make 3D design the new standard across architecture, engineering, and construction. Through enabling digital projects to be experienced as if they already exist in the real world, we're giving architects and interior designers a more powerful way to communicate ideas, make decisions, and bring their visions to life."

Redshift for Archviz is designed to keep users working directly inside their CAD tool of choice with minimal disruption and no additional file management. Visualization data is stored directly in the host software, reducing dependency on disconnected scene-management processes and repetitive export/reimport during review cycles. This embedded approach helps users maintain visualization continuity throughout the BIM lifecycle. Live BIM synchronization enables rapid design iteration and immediate visual feedback during design development, helping teams respond quickly to model revisions, explore presentation variations, and create review-ready visuals.

Expanding Redshift for Archviz Across the AEC Ecosystem

Maxon will showcase Redshift for Archviz integrations at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026, taking place on June 10-13 in San Diego.

Redshift for Revit: Now available, Redshift for Revit brings Maxon's production-proven rendering technology directly into Autodesk Revit, helping architects create high-quality design previews, photorealistic renders, and presentation visuals with greater speed and creative control. The integration delivers physically accurate lighting, reflections, shadows, and materials, while remaining highly interactive.

Redshift for Archicad Beta: Now open for sign-ups, the Redshift for Archicad beta gives Graphisoft users early access to Maxon's real-time Archviz workflow and an opportunity to provide feedback as the integration moves toward its commercial release later in 2026.

Redshift for Vectorworks: Launched in March 2026, Redshift for Vectorworks enables architects and designers to preview, refine, and render architectural models in real time within a synchronized Vectorworks workflow.

With Redshift for Revit, Maxon is also introducing three new platform features for architectural visualization:

Depth of Field enhances architectural renders by mimicking real-world camera effects in real time, helping designers guide visual focus and create more immersive client presentations.

AI Context-Aware Library Search analyzes the current view and suggests suitable assets, helping users build richer, more detailed scenes with less manual searching.

Maxon Plants Smart Transfer is designed to simplify the process of bringing high-quality vegetation assets into architectural scenes for more realistic environments and faster scene development.

For applications available on Apple computers, Maxon Redshift uses Apple's new MetalFX technology, bringing interactive frame rates and exceptional visual realism to macOS.

AIA26 attendees are invited to visit the Nemetschek booth 2742 for live demonstrations. Maxon representatives will be available to discuss the company's AEC roadmap, demonstrate real-time design visualization workflows, and share details on how architecture and interior design professionals can get started.

Fast Iteration, Better Presentations, More Immersive Design Reviews

Redshift for Archviz helps architects and designers explore lighting, materials, composition, and atmosphere in real time, making it easier to evaluate design decisions and communicate intent throughout the project lifecycle.

"Architects and interior designers don't think in floor plans. They think in light, materials, and how a space feels," said Nicolas Burtnyk, EVP of Rendering at Maxon. "Redshift lets them shape all of that in real time, then see it at full photorealistic quality, iterating on and refining how a space looks and feels as they go."

Redshift seamlessly integrates with the broader Maxon ecosystem, including Cinema 4D, enabling teams to take projects further when animation and simulation are required. Users can elevate scenes into photorealistic animations and cinematic walkthroughs for client presentations, stakeholder reviews, and marketing materials. This preserves continuity between architectural design and advanced creative production pipelines.

Schedule a Press Briefing at AIA26

Members of the registered press attending AIA26 are invited to schedule a press briefing and demo of Redshift for Archviz. Please contact megan@grithaus.agency .

Download the Redshift for Archviz press kit here.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

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SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maxon-brings-real-time-architectural-visualization-to-aia26-with-1174965