Prosegur Research's analysis highlights an increasingly sophisticated and coordinated landscape of physical and digital threats, including challenges linked to ransomware attacks, digital espionage, and terrorist threats.

Under its Hybrid Security model, Prosegur integrates an approach that combines human and technological capabilities to deliver more efficient, predictive, and tailored responses to an increasingly dynamic and complex threat environment.

Prosegur, a global leader in innovative private security solutions, has released an analysis of the risks associated with the FIFA World Cup 2026, an event that will bring together more than 6.5 million fans between 11 June and 19 July across various football stadiums located in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The report identifies a set of physical, digital and operational threats that require a hybrid approach to comprehensive protection, particularly in light of the growing convergence between physical and technological environments.

Among the most significant risks, the report highlights the misuse of drones, the management of large crowds, opportunistic crime, scams related to ticket and accommodation sales, sabotage of critical infrastructure, social unrest and the terrorist threat. As outlined in the analysis, international sporting events concentrate large numbers of people and significant media attention, increasing the likelihood of incidents both in the physical and digital spheres.

A high-exposure event demands anticipation and coordination

The presence of millions of fans, international delegations, technical staff and high-profile figures makes the World Cup a highly sensitive environment. In this regard, areas such as stadium surroundings, city centers, and logistical hubs are particularly vulnerable to both physical and digital incidents.

According to Mauro Cardelino, Prosegur's Global Director of Business Development and Transformation, "protecting an event of this magnitude requires a truly comprehensive approach, in which technology enhances the work of security professionals and in which anticipation, operational intelligence and inter-institutional coordination become essential elements to ensure a safe and resilient environment.

The analysis emphasizes that today's risks can no longer be understood in isolation. The interdependence between the physical and digital realms demands a security model capable of anticipating, detecting and responding to threats that manifest simultaneously and in a coordinated manner. In this context, the company advocates for a comprehensive protection model known as Hybrid Security, an approach that combines human and technological capabilities to deliver more efficient, predictive and tailored responses to an increasingly dynamic and complex threat landscape.

The report produced by Prosegur Research on the security challenges surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 also identifies cybersecurity as a strategic priority, given the rise and increasing sophistication of digital threats associated with major international events. The analysis warns that the World Cup will become a high-value target for criminal actors and organized groups, both due to its global scale and the large volume of users, transactions and digital services involved.

In the digital sphere, the main risks identified in the report include ransomware attacks, digital espionage, threats to the supply chain, exploitation of vulnerabilities in connected devices and hacktivist actions driven by geopolitical motivations. These are compounded by phishing campaigns, fraud related to tickets, travel and accommodation, attacks on streaming platforms, malware and coordinated disinformation efforts, all of which tend to intensify during events with significant media impact.

About Prosegur

Through its business lines Prosegur Security, Prosegur Cash, Prosegur Alarms and AVOS Tech Prosegur provides companies and households with reliable security based on the most advanced solutions on the market. With a global presence in 36 countries across five continents, Prosegur reported revenues of 4.93 billion euros in 2025, is listed on the Spanish stock exchanges under the ticker PSG and currently employs more than 180,000 people.

Prosegur operates in accordance with the highest environmental, social and governance standards. The company has established sustainability as a strategic pillar across all its activities, with the aim of becoming the sector benchmark. In addition, it channels its social initiatives through the Prosegur Foundation, which works across four areas: education, employment inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, corporate volunteering and the promotion of culture.

For more information, visit www.prosegur.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610932090/en/

Contacts:

prensa@prosegur.com