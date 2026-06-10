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ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 20:26 Uhr
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WorkMax: New Resource Explains How Time Tracking Apps Help Monitor Project Performance

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction time tracking app and part of Foundation Software's product portfolio, released a new educational resource titled, "7 Ways to Monitor Construction Project Progress With a Time Tracking App." It's designed to help contractors understand how they can use live field data to keep projects on schedule and on budget.

With 98% of construction projects facing delays and projects running 37% longer than planned, the gap between what's happening in the field and what leadership can act on remains one of the industry's most costly challenges.

The new article outlines how a modern time tracking app goes beyond recording clock ins to give customers real-time visibility into field activity. The resource covers several practical uses for the product, including:

  • Tracking labor hours against project milestones to identify schedule variances before they affect productivity

  • Using GPS and geofencing to confirm crews are on site and working

  • Maintaining continuous data flow even without cell service on remote sites

The result is a clearer picture of what's happening on the job before it becomes a problem.

For contractors looking to move from a reactive approach to proactive control, this resource offers a practical framework for getting the most out of construction workforce management apps.

The article is available now. Click here to find out how you can start tracking project progress instantly.

About WorkMax

WorkMax, a Foundation Software company, is a leading provider of construction mobile time tracking apps and other workforce management solutions. Contractors capitalize on WorkMax's modern technology to connect their field and office with modules like TIME, ASSETS, FORMS and Insight. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Media Contacts
Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-resource-explains-how-time-tracking-apps-help-monitor-project-1173571

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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