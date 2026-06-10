Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SMRV) (OTC Pink: SMRVF) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Non-brokered Private Placement of up to 3,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date"), provided that, if the closing price of the Shares of the Company is $1.00 or greater per Share for five (5) consecutive days at any time after the Closing Date, the Company may accelerate the warrant term such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced warrant term.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's exploration portfolio and for general working capital purposes.

In consideration of the introduction to the Company of investors in the Private Placement, finder's fees may be paid in cash and/or securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV Exchange policies. Completion of the Private Placement will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV Exchange.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws commencing on the Closing Date.

About Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.

Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. is a US-based exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt located in Nevada. The Company owns a 100% undivided interest in the Palmetto Gold Project, that consists of 116 unpatented mining claims totalling 2217 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Project hosts a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimation (WSP Canda Inc. McCraken 10-15-2020). Palmetto has seen significant exploration work completed to date by numerous companies including, Newmont Gold, Phelps Dodge Corp, Romarco Minerals, and most recently by ML Gold Corp. The initial "Discovery Hole" in 1988, was drilled by Phelps Dodge and bonanza gold-silver veins were subsequently drilled by Romarco Minerals in 1997-2002. For more information, visit www.smoothrockventures.com.

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Source: Smooth Rock Ventures Corp.