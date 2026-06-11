Panther Minerals Inc.: Panther Minerals Announces Appointment of Harrison Glancy to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR)(OTCQB:GLIOF)(FWB:2BC), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Harrison Glancy, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Glancy brings extensive experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance across a broad range of sectors, including mining, technology, renewable energy, life sciences, and infrastructure. Most recently, Mr. Glancy was a member of the investment banking practice at Haywood Securities Inc., a leading Canadian capital markets firm, where he advised on capital raising and capital markets transactions.

Prior to Haywood, Mr. Glancy held roles in merchant banking and corporate development, including with Lara Exploration Inc., where he oversaw transaction evaluation and corporate strategy. Mr. Glancy holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Applied Economics from Queen's University.

"We are pleased to welcome Harry to Panther Mineral's Board of Directors," said Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Panther Minerals. "Harry's capital markets expertise, transaction experience, and strategic perspective will be valuable assets as we continue to advance our exploration initiatives and evaluate opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders. His experience working with growth-stage companies across multiple sectors will further strengthen our board as Panther enters its next phase of development."

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality precious and base metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Panther Minerals trades on the CSE under the symbol PURR, on the OTCQB under the symbol GLIOF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2BC.

PANTHER MINERALS INC.

Ram Kumar, CEO and Director

For more information, please call 877-305-4150, email info@pantherminerals.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the appointment of the new director, the Company's strategic direction, and its future business objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; reliance on key personnel; and changes in laws, regulations, and regulatory policies. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Panther Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/panther-minerals-announces-appointment-of-harrison-glancy-to-board-of-directors-1175945