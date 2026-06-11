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WKN: A110YG | ISIN: US10316T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BX
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 09:30
22,610 Euro
-1,44 % -0,330
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,88023,02010.06.
22,85023,03010.06.
PR Newswire
11.06.2026 03:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 50 Series AI BOX Brings Desktop-Class Computing Power and Accessible AI Ecosystem to Ultrabook Laptops

TAIPEI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, showcased the AORUS GeForce RTX 50 Series AI BOX powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, delivering desktop-class performance for ultrabook laptops at COMPUTEX 2026. Designed to bring game-changing capabilities, the lineup includes the flagship AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 AI BOX and the compact AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX, catering to gamers, creators, and AI explorers. Complementing the hardware, the AI BOX GPU Selector software further enhances flexibility by simplifying workload distribution for optimized performance.

The flagship AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 AI BOX delivers over 3,000 AI TOPS of FP4 computing power with 32GB VRAM, supporting large language models, generative AI, inference, and demanding creative workloads. Meanwhile, the compact AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX offers an accessible solution for ultrabooks with a lightweight design. It enables 1080p to 2K gaming, smooth local image generation, 3D rendering, and everyday AI tasks with 16GB VRAM.

Complementing the hardware computing power is the exclusive GPU selector software that provides intuitive control over multi-GPU setups. It enables users to assign tasks between the laptop's built-in GPU and the AI BOX for computing efficiency. By simplifying multi-GPU setups and ensuring efficient resource allocation, GPU Selector enhances overall system performance and user experience.

To ensure stable performance under heavy workloads, both AI BOX models are equipped with advanced cooling solutions. The AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 AI BOX features the WATERFORCE all-in-one liquid cooling system, integrating a 240mm aluminum radiator and dual 120mm fans for efficient heat dissipation. The AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX adopts the WINDFORCE cooling system, combining the patented Hawk Fan design with server-grade thermal conductive gel to maintain long-term stability and low-noise operation.

Both AI BOXes support Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, along with Ethernet, USB expansion, and four-display outputs, transforming laptops into powerful AI workstations or high-performance gaming platforms. Leveraging scalable performance and versatile connectivity, the AORUS GeForce RTX 50 Series AI BOX redefines portable computing and makes AI more accessible through the GIGABYTE AI Ecosystem. For more product information, please visit the official GIGABYTE website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990416/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-geforce-rtx-50-series-ai-box-brings-desktop-class-computing-power-and-accessible-ai-ecosystem-to-ultrabook-laptops-302793861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.