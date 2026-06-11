DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Partnership
Media release
DKSH entered a strategic distribution partnership with BridgeBio to support regulatory evaluation and potential patient access to a Transthyretin Stabilizer for ATTR-CM in Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. The partnership combines BridgeBio's biotech innovation and DKSH Healthcare's integrated end-to-end commercialization platform to bring a new treatment option to patients.
Singapore, June XX, 2026 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare business partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has entered a distribution partnership with BridgeBio, a biotechnology company focused on genetic diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, DKSH will be responsible for the distribution and commercialization of the transthyretin stabilizer for ATTR-CM across Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.
About DKSH
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End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2342780
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2342780 11.06.2026 CET/CEST