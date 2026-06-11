Copenhagen, 11 June 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in InstallatørGruppen A/S (ticker: IG) commences today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. InstallatørGruppen is a Mid Cap company within the Supersector and the 18th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

InstallatørGruppen is a leading provider of multi-disciplinary technical installation services in Denmark and Switzerland. The Group comprises independent companies with a strong local presence and in-depth technical expertise. The companies within the Group offer solutions in the fields of plumbing, heating, ventilation/air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical systems, as well as in selected specialist areas such as sprinkler systems, energy optimisation, building automation, fibre-optic infrastructure and solar panel installations. The Group's aim is to be a preferred partner for its customers in implementing the energy transition.

"Becoming a listed company is a defining step for InstallatørGruppen and for the companies that make up the Group. I am grateful to the investors who have chosen to back us, and their commitment underlines the strength of what we have built together: a group of independent, locally rooted companies that grow faster and operate better as part of a shared platform. It is encouraging to see both institutional and private investors come together behind that idea. With a strong team around me, I am ready to lead InstallatørGruppen into its next phase - entering new European markets and creating lasting results for our customers, employees and owners," says Niels Eldrup Meidahl, Group CEO of InstallatørGruppen.

"We are pleased to welcome InstallatørGruppen to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. The listing reflects the company's strong development and its strategy of building a group of locally anchored installation businesses with broad technical capabilities across key disciplines. InstallatørGruppen is well positioned to support the green transition and represents a compelling addition to the Nordic market. We look forward to supporting the company as it continues its growth journey as a listed company," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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