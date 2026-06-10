Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866263 | ISIN: US3976241071 | Ticker-Symbol: GR3
Frankfurt
11.06.26 | 08:11
55,00 Euro
-0,90 % -0,50
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GREIF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREIF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5058,5011:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 22:36 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greif, Inc.: Greif Announces Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard, Tube and Core and Protective Packaging Products

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, announced today it is implementing a price increase of $60 per short ton for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) products and a minimum 6.5 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products.

The URB increase is effective with new orders and shipments on and after July 6, 2026. The tube and core and protective packaging product increase is effective with shipments on and after July 13, 2026.

The URB price increase is in response to increasing input and transportation costs along with strengthening demand for all URB products. The tube and core and protective packaging products price increase is a consequence of the URB and adhesive price increases, the primary raw materials contained in those products, increasing transportation costs, and strengthening demand across end markets Greif serves.

About Greif

Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in over 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials - and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer- Sustainable Fiber- Durable Metal, and Innovative Closure Solutions at www.greif.com and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Greif Media Relations
communications@greif.com
+1 (234) 221-6001


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.