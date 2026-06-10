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WKN: A42A70 | ISIN: US09060C6066 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.05.26 | 21:59
3,450 US-Dollar
-0,29 % -0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 23:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIO-key International, Inc.: BIO-key Receives Notice of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq Related to Delay of its Form 10-Q Filing

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (OTC Markets: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication technologies, announced today that it has received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC informing the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, due to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026. In the notice, Nasdaq further informed the Company that the Nasdaq Hearing Panel will consider the forgoing in rendering a determination regarding the Company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com-
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key:
Facebook - Corporate:https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn - Corporate:https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
X - Corporate:@BIOkeyIntl
X - Investors:@BIO_keyIR
StockTwits:BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts:
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
212-924-9800


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.