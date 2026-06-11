Nutrition, hydration and energizing recipes among tips for peak gameplay

Following the global success of its first healthy gaming collaboration, Dole Food Company today announced the launch of the next phase of its partnership with Minecraft, expanding the campaign with new content, experiences and a fresh focus on pineapple in connection with Dole's 125-year pineapple heritage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609469916/en/

Dole Food Company has launched a second phase of its popular healthy gaming collaboration with Minecraft with new content, experiences and a focus on pineapples.

Launching June 21 and running through October 3, 2026, the campaign builds on Dole's mission to Make the World a Healthier Place by helping families, gaming enthusiasts and younger audiences around the globe understand how nutritious foods can fuel energy, focus and performance-both on screen and in everyday life.

The new campaign follows a highly successful first phase that demonstrated the power of connecting fresh produce with digital engagement. Globally, the program drove traffic to the campaign's landing page, representing an enormous consumer response in scans per month-in fact, more than 20x more scans over Dole's other recent programs. These consumers actively engaged with campaign content, generating more than 2 million landing page views, millions of social media impressions and hundreds of millions earned impressions worldwide.

Engagement extended beyond awareness into meaningful consumer action. The campaign inspired behavior change at scale, with 60% of participants reporting increased purchase intent and over 50% opting into the Dole Nutrition Newsletter for ongoing health and wellness content. More than 70% of consumers discovered the promotion at retail, reinforcing the role of packaging and the produce aisle as powerful engagement channels.

At the center of the first campaign was an exclusive in-game reward that captured record-breaking fulfilment requests. Building on this success, the second campaign introduces a new Character Creator Itemdeveloped exclusively for Dole.The Pineapple Hoodie, available for a limited time through Dole.com/minecraft, will allow players to bring Dole's most iconic fruit into their in-game identity.

"The response to our first campaign with Minecraft showed us that today's consumers, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha, are looking for experiences that connect their digital and physical worlds in meaningful ways," said William Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole Food Company. "We proved that fresh fruit can play a role in that ecosystem."

"This next phase is about taking everything we learned and making it even more impactful," Goldfield added. "We're combining the strength of our brand, the relevance of gaming culture and the power of good nutrition to create something that resonates with families around the world."

The campaign will also showcase a fresh set of features designed to deepen engagement and simplify the consumer journey. These include a new collection of pineapple-inspired recipes that deliver convenient, energizing options that support sustained focus and performance, as well as new immersive digital puzzles and activities that encourage more offline fun. Nutritional content will highlight how hydration, natural sugars and essential nutrients help power gameplay and daily activities.

In-stores, Dole will again transform the produce aisle into an interactive destination through QR-enabled banana stickers and pineapple tags, encouraging consumers to connect their purchases to digital rewards and experiences. The campaign landing page will again serve as the central hub for all engagement, offering access to recipes, downloadable activities, educational articles and exclusive content designed to extend the experience beyond the screen.

In addition, Dole will be expanding the program into both Sweden and France with language specific versions of the campaign page.

Campaign Elements

DOLE Banana Stickers: 10 new banana stickers with 3 QR codes leading to campaign landing page

Banana Stickers: 10 new banana stickers with 3 QR codes leading to campaign landing page DOLE Pineapple Tags: One global tag in multiple languages leading to campaign landing page

Pineapple Tags: One global tag in multiple languages leading to campaign landing page In-Store Point-of-Sale (POS): Character standees, floor graphics, produce display header cards and stanchion signs

Extensive Social Media across Dole channels

Campaign Landing Page (Dole.com/minecraft) in English, German, Italian, Greek, French, Dutch and Swedish

Six gaming-themed recipes created by Dole's Registered Dietician

Dole Nutrition wellness articles explaining the relationship between healthy snacking and game performance

The company is excited by the new product focus this year. By placing pineapple at the center of the campaign, Dole also recognizes a milestone moment in its history. For 125 years, pineapple has been a defining part of the company's story and represents an ongoing commitment to helping people make smarter food choices and build healthier habits that last.

The Dole and Minecraft collaboration will continue growing throughout the campaign, with new content, social activations and retail experiences designed to keep consumers engaged and inspired.

All campaign elements will be available at www.dole.com/minecraft

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609469916/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

William Goldfield

818-292-0548

william.goldfield@dole.com