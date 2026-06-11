A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Mass Production Facilities in China Are Fully Operational Ramping Up Cart Deliveries

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced that its mass production facilities in China are fully operational, with large-scale manufacturing now underway.

The launch of full-scale manufacturing marks a significant milestone in the Company's growth strategy, providing the production capacity needed to support increasing demand from retailers across multiple markets. With manufacturing operations now running at scale, Cust2Mate has begun shipping systems to support both existing and new deployments.

To have a firsthand look at the Company's production facilities being inaugurated by A2Z Cust2Mate CEO Mr. Gadi Graus, watch this video: Production Facilities in China

To meet growing demand, the Company is ramping up deliveries and deployment activities. Additional carts are being delivered to customers and deployment schedules are being accelerated as retailers continue to expand their smart cart programs. The combination of scaled manufacturing capabilities in China and expanded deployment operations in Israel positions Cust2Mate to support a growing pipeline of retailer programs worldwide while maintaining efficient delivery timelines and operational execution.

"This is a major milestone for Cust2Mate," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate. "With our mass production facilities in China now fully operational, production running at scale, and shipments underway, we have significantly strengthened our ability to serve retailers around the world. At the same time, we are accelerating deliveries and deployments at Israel to support growing customer demand. These achievements reflect the progress we have made in scaling our operations and position us well for continued global growth."

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart. Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.