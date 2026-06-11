Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that preparations are underway for a late-summer diamond drilling and prospecting program at the Company's Harrier Uranium Project, located in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador, Canada, which includes the Snegamook Uranium Deposit.

About the Harrier Project

Azincourt's Harrier Project covers 12,200 hectares over five distinct licence groups, representing one of the larger land positions in the Central Mineral Belt. The Harrier Project covers the Snegamook uranium deposit and straddles key uranium-bearing structural corridors directly adjacent to and on trend with Atha Energy's Moran Lake (9.6 Mlbs U3O₈ and 11.8 Mlbs V2O5) and Anna Lake (4.9 Mlbs U3O₈) deposits, and Paladin Energy's Michelin deposit (127.7 million lbs U3O₈) - placing Azincourt at the center of a proven and growing uranium camp.

The Harrier Project, with over a dozen known uranium mineralization zones and surface rock samples grading up to 7.48% U3O₈ (and >1.0% U3O₈ in 10 distinct zones), offers a rare combination of grade, scale, and geological continuity. Notably, only 124 drill holes (19,851 metres total, over half of this on the former Snegamook uranium project area) have ever been completed across the combined property, leaving ample opportunity for new discovery with modern methods.

2026 Diamond Drilling Program

The diamond drilling program currently being planned will consist of approximately 2,000 m of drilling in 6-10 drill holes to be completed on the Snegamook uranium deposit. The aim of the program is to establish an initial resource estimate based on this drilling and drill data from historical drilling completed by Silver Spruce Resources.

Drill, camp, and helicopter services have all been contracted and it is anticipated that the program will commence in mid to late August.

In connection with the upcoming field program, the Company has also launched an updated corporate website at www.azincourtenergy.com. The refreshed website is intended to provide investors with improved access to project information, corporate materials, news, and updates as Azincourt advances its uranium exploration strategy in Labrador and Saskatchewan.

"This late-summer program represents an important step forward for Azincourt as we begin advancing the Snegamook Uranium Deposit and broader Harrier Project in a more systematic way," said Mark Tommasi, CEO of Azincourt Energy. "With drilling, camp and helicopter services now contracted, and with the launch of our updated corporate website, we are focused on improving market visibility while executing a field program designed to confirm historical mineralization, support future resource work, and continue building a pipeline of quality uranium targets in Labrador."

Snegamook Deposit

The priority for this summer's exploration program is diamond drilling at the Snegamook Uranium Deposit. Historical drilling completed in 2007 and 2008 identified uranium mineralization approximately 1.3 kilometres southeast of the Two Time Zone. Seventeen historical drill holes intersected a 20 to 50-metre-wide section of uranium-bearing, brecciated and altered monzodiorite characterized by moderate to strong chlorite, hematite, and carbonate alteration, which is interpreted to represent a geological setting similar to the Two Time Zone. (Figures 3 and 4)

As part of Azincourt's ongoing review of historical exploration data and available core, check sampling was completed during the summer 2025 prospecting program. A 10 cm check sample collected from drill hole SN-08-06 returned a grade of 2.71% U3O₈. This sample came from an interval where historical sampling had indicated 0.97% U3O₈ / 0.5 m. This was the best mineralized interval from the historical drilling on the Snegamook uranium deposit. A 10 cm check sample collected from SN-08-18, which intersected the uranium showing to the southeast of the Snegamook uranium deposit, returned 0.35% U3O₈. These samples confirm the quality of mineralization within the vicinity of the Snegamook uranium deposit and highlight the potential for higher grade lenses within the deposit itself.

In 2008, a preliminary resource estimate for the Snegamook uranium deposit was prepared by Silver Spruce Resources, however it was never finalized in a report or filed. Work to be conducted as part of the preliminary 2026 drill program will include:

Rehabilitating and examining historical drill core from the Snegamook Uranium Deposit at the Kanairiktok core storage facility;

Engaging an independent Qualified Person to examine available core and consult on additional drilling in connection with potential future mineral resource work;

Twinning selected historical drill holes to confirm mineralization; and

Completing additional drilling to test the extent of known mineralization.

Diamond drilling, historical core review, and the collection of additional confirmatory data are priorities for Azincourt as the Company evaluates the potential preparation of a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Snegamook Uranium Deposit.

"Our initial drilling at Snegamook is designed to confirm selected historical mineralized intervals, improve our understanding of the deposit geometry, and test opportunities to expand known mineralization," commented Trevor Perkins, Azincourt Energy's Vice President of Exploration. "In parallel, the broader 2026 field program will continue advancing additional uranium occurrences across Harrier, with the objective of developing a stronger pipeline of drill-ready targets for future programs."

2026 Summer Prospecting Program

In addition to the planned diamond drilling at Snegamook, Azincourt intends to complete helicopter-supported reconnaissance, prospecting, and ground follow-up across priority areas of the greater Harrier Project. The program will build on the Company's 2025 field work and will focus on advancing known uranium occurrences and untested radiometric anomalies toward drill-ready status.

Priority areas include the Brook Showing, where 2025 sampling returned 6.28% U3O₈ and previous sampling returned 4.86% U3O₈. Follow-up work is expected to include focused ground radiometric surveying, soil sampling, and trenching, where appropriate, to better define the extent of mineralization beneath surrounding cover.

Additional areas of interest include uranium showings in the Boiteau Lake area, boulder and outcrop occurrences in the Anomaly 7 area, and the Minisinakwa claim group, where two boulder samples returned 1.02% and 1.79% U3O₈ in magnetite-rich metasediment. The source of the mineralized boulders at Minisinakwa remains unknown and will be evaluated as part of future exploration planning.

"The 2025 field program confirmed that Harrier hosts multiple uranium occurrences that warrant systematic follow-up," commented Mr. Perkins. "A key objective of the 2026 program is to continue advancing these targets so that additional areas may be considered for drilling in future programs."

Figure 1: Azincourt land position overlain on the geology of the Central Mineral Belt, Labrador, Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6137/301032_ab3e101cf4b118ad_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Azincourt's Harrier Project.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6137/301032_ab3e101cf4b118ad_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Snegamook and Two-Time Zone mineralization map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6137/301032_ab3e101cf4b118ad_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Snegamook Deposit Historical Drilling Map. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6137/301032_ab3e101cf4b118ad_005full.jpg

About the Central Mineral Belt

Labrador's Central Mineral Belt ("CMB") is one of Canada's most underexplored yet highly prospective uranium regions. Known for its numerous uranium and base metal deposits and showings, the CMB has seen renewed interest due to growing global demand for secure, domestic uranium supply as countries aim to increase nuclear power capacity to meet net-zero emissions goals.

The CMB hosts multiple large-scale uranium discoveries, including Paladin Energy's Michelin Uranium Project (127.7 million lbs U3O₈), the Moran Lake C Deposit (historical resource of 9.6 Mlbs U3O₈ and 11.8 Mlbs V2O5), and the Anna Lake Deposit (historical resource of 4.9 Mlbs U3O₈). These known resources demonstrate the Belt's exceptional uranium endowment - but vast areas remain underexplored, with modern techniques only recently being applied across the region.

With its stable jurisdiction, historical high-grade discoveries, and modern exploration momentum, the CMB is emerging as one of North America's most exciting uranium exploration corridors.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Azincourt Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and its Snegamook and Harrier uranium projects, located in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador.

*The historical results, interpretation and drill intersections described herein have not been verified and are extracted from news releases issued by Silver Spruce Resources Inc on April 24, 2008, and August 12, 2008, as well as annual Management Discussion and Analysis documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca, and Koba Resources Limited on April 11, 2024, and August 20, 2024, which can be found at https://kobaresources.com/investors/asx-announcements/. The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the Harrier Project and the information may be of assistance to readers.

The information on the Michelin, Moran Lake C, and Anna Deposits has been extracted from the websites and investor presentations of Paladin Energy Limited and Atha Energy Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

"Mark Tommasi"

Mark Tommasi, CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301032

Source: Azincourt Energy Corp.