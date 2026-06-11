Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at the Lapon Canyon Gold Project, located within Nevada's prolific Walker Lane Gold Trend, approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

The 2026 drill program is designed to advance both resource expansion and exploration objectives through a combination of infill and step-out drilling. A primary focus of the campaign will be testing deeper intrusive-related targets, including prospective monzonitic and porphyritic intrusive phases and associated gold-bearing feeder structures identified during the Company's 2025 drill program. An initial 10,000 metres of RC drilling is planned, with the potential to expand the program, subject to drilling progress, permitting, and access conditions.

As previously announced on May 27, 2026, the Company recently completed a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey covering the Lapon Canyon Project. Interpretation of the geophysical dataset is ongoing and is expected to enhance the Company's understanding of the Project's geological and structural framework. The results may assist in refining drill targeting and evaluating the potential for additional mineralized systems at depth. Preliminary observations indicate several geophysical features spatially associated with known zones of gold mineralization and previous positive drill results.

Historically, gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon was interpreted to be largely confined to a broad, shallow, iron oxide-altered horizon. Results from the 2025 drilling program, however, identified intrusion-related gold mineralization associated with monzonitic intrusive rocks, significantly expanding the Project's exploration model and highlighting the potential for previously unrecognized mineralized source zones at depth.

The recognition of monzonite-hosted gold mineralization may indicate the presence of a broader intrusive-related mineralizing system, a style of mineralization commonly associated with significant gold deposits in Nevada. This interpretation is further supported by elevated copper values observed in multi-element geochemical analyses and by the identification of interpreted structural controls that may represent mineralized feeder zones, including those associated with higher-grade intervals intersected in drill hole LC-25-170.

The Company looks forward to providing updates as drilling progresses and as interpretation of the recently completed geophysical survey advances.

Michel David, Walker River's President & CEO states: "We are very excited to start this year's drill campaign at Lapon, after the outstanding drill results from our 2025 drilling, now along with results from the recently completed geophysical survey."

Other on-going work at Lapon Canyon consists of data compilation, resource modelling, a follow up geological mapping and sampling program, in conjunction with the recent geophysical survey's identified targets. Results from the previous and 2026 drill programs, including the subsequent data compilation will be the basis for the completion of an initial NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource on the Project which is expected to be completed in 2026. In addition, using the above exploration work to identify future drill targets in the deeper-seated intrusive bodies and new resource expansion in the relatively unexplored areas of the Property.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttall P.Geo, President of Geo Exploration, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 2,940 acres, located in the Wassuk Range within Nevada's Walker Lane structural corridor, a regionally significant northwest-trending deformation zone that hosts numerous gold and precious metal deposits. The Project comprises the Lapon Canyon claim block, the Pikes Peak claims located approximately 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims located approximately 3 kilometres to the west and at approximately 600 metres lower elevation relative to current drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Lapon Canyon portion of the Project, consisting of 96 claims, is subject to a US$5 million exploration stream earn-in agreement with Nevada Canyon Gold Corp., as announced on February 3, 2025. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikes Peak claim groups cover approximately 8 kilometres of prospective range-front structural trends interpreted to represent extensions of the mineralized system identified at Lapon Canyon and define several additional exploration targets. The Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak areas host historical workings, including adits, shafts, and underground development, as well as road access throughout portions of the claim blocks. Limited modern exploration has been conducted on these claim groups prior to Walker River's acquisition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, social and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300969

Source: Walker River Resources Corp.