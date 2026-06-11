EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Expands Hospitality Portfolio With Acquisition of Trevi Lounge



11.06.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ORLANDO, FL - June 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) a diversified holding company focused on high-growth opportunities across hospitality, entertainment, and consumer brands, today announced the acquisition of Trevi Lounge, a well-established and highly regarded nightlife destination within the LGBTQ+ community.

The acquisition represents a continued execution of Pride Holdings Group's strategic initiative to consolidate and elevate premier hospitality assets that resonate with both cultural relevance and strong financial performance. Trevi Lounge brings a loyal customer base, consistent revenue generation, and a recognized brand identity that aligns with PHG's long-term vision.

"Trevi Lounge is exactly the type of asset we seek - culturally significant, operationally sound, and positioned for scalable growth," said Tim Majors, Chief Operating Officer of Pride Holdings Group. "This acquisition enhances our hospitality portfolio while reinforcing our commitment to investing in iconic venues that serve as community pillars."

PHG plans to leverage its operational expertise and capital resources to further optimize Trevi Lounge's performance through strategic marketing initiatives, enhanced programming, and potential brand expansion opportunities. The Company also intends to explore synergies across its broader portfolio to drive incremental revenue streams and margin improvement.

The addition of Trevi Lounge underscores Pride Holdings Group's disciplined acquisition strategy focused on identifying undervalued or undercapitalized assets with strong upside potential. Management remains actively engaged in evaluating additional opportunities that align with its growth thesis.

About Pride Holdings Group

Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Relations

press@prideholdingsgroup.com