Bridgeline Digital: Global Manufacturer Launches HawkSearch to Power Multilingual Search

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today the successful launch of HawkSearch for a global technology manufacturer, powering search across its corporate content and careers experience in 10 languages.

The organization delivers highly engineered solutions supporting signal, power, and data infrastructure across a wide range of industries and global markets. With a multilingual audience spanning international markets, the company sought a search platform capable of delivering accurate, relevant results across languages while improving the overall user experience.

The implementation includes HawkSearch's AI-powered autocomplete, popular search suggestions, multilingual language analyzers, and advanced relevancy tuning to support accurate discovery across global audiences. Marketing teams also leverage merchandising capabilities including boost and bury controls, promotions, campaign management, and keyword-driven campaigns with banners and featured content to create more targeted and engaging search experiences.

"Global manufacturers operate across markets, languages, and audiences that demand search experiences capable of keeping pace," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This launch demonstrates how HawkSearch delivers beyond eCommerce, powering intelligent, multilingual search across the full digital experience for organizations operating at a global scale."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. HawkSearch, Bridgeline's AI-powered platform, delivers intelligent search experiences for both B2B and B2C brands across a wide range of industries. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/global-manufacturer-launches-hawksearch-to-power-multilingual-sea-1175991