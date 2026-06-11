The system will enable advanced applications in optimization, simulation, and machine learning.

IQM Radiance quantum computer, featuring a 54-qubit processing unit. The system is being integrated into Leonardo, one of the world's fastest supercomputers.

This is the second IQM quantum computer to be operational in Italy.

The Italian Research Centre on High Performance Computing, Big Data, and Quantum Computing (ICSC) today inaugurated the IQM Radiance 54 quantum computer at CINECA, one of Europe's leading supercomputing centers, enabling advanced applications in optimization, simulation, and machine learning.

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The moment Italy's second IQM quantum computer went live at CINECA in Bologna.

IQM has previously announced its ongoing business combination with Real Asset Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: RAAQ), which will result in IQM becoming a public company in mid-2026.

The installation, located at the CINECA headquarters in the DAMA Tecnopolo in Bologna, represents not just technological progress but a strategic Italian asset providing concrete tools for the scientific community and businesses to foster innovation, accelerate research, and transform knowledge into high-impact applications.

IQM Radiance, named NOX, is being integrated into Leonardo, one of the world's fastest supercomputers to support hybrid high-performance computing and quantum workflows. The objective is to provide researchers with a production-ready environment for experimentation with integrated classical-quantum computing paradigms.

"This installation is what Production Quantum means to us. Quantum computers you own, operate, and build value on. Real infrastructure inside real environments, doing real work," said Sylwia de Weydenthal, Chief Commercial Officer of IQM Quantum Computers. "The delivery of IQM Radiance to CINECA is a milestone for Italy and for European quantum computing. It reinforces our role as a strategic partner in delivering Europe's HPC-quantum infrastructure on the ground."

The system is the first on-premises superconducting quantum computer at CINECA and the second IQM quantum computer in Italy, further strengthening the country's position in quantum computing.

This deployment contributes directly to IQM's ambition to drive the global adoption of hybrid computing systems and enable customers to build quantum capability.

IQM has on-premises systems operating at four of the world's top ten supercomputing centers and has sold 23 quantum computers globally, more than any other manufacturer.

"In line with the European strategy, we have invested in building a modern and competitive national infrastructure, capable of providing universities and research institutions with advanced computing tools essential for tackling major scientific, technological, and economic challenges. However, this milestone does not mark the end of our commitment. Several measures have already been launched to ensure continuity of PNRR results and activities, further strengthening the infrastructure and more effectively supporting the transfer of advanced applications and solutions to industry and public administration," said Anna Maria Bernini, Italian Minister of University and Research.

"This significantly strengthens digital sovereignty and supports national competitiveness. Especially in today's geopolitical and energy instability, this resource is crucial to avoid falling further behind in the global race for data control and to build a viable and sustainable Italian and European alternative to U.S. technological offerings," said Antonio Zoccoli, President of the ICSC and the National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN).

"With the addition of SOL and LISA, we are delivering an integrated ecosystem built around Leonardo, designed to support a broad spectrum of workloads-from advanced AI applications to traditional HPC and emerging quantum computing. This milestone is the result of a strong national commitment by Italy-through the Ministry of University and Research, CINECA and ICSC-together with EuroHPC, aligning investments and capabilities to strengthen Europe's technological sovereignty and enable a new generation of cutting-edge assets for research and innovation," said Francesco Ubertini, Vice-President of the ICSC and President of CINECA

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum computers and cloud platform access to research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, national laboratories, and enterprises worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Finland with major operations in Munich, it has over 400 employees. IQM operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM has previously announced its ongoing business combination with Real Asset Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: RAAQ), which will result in IQM becoming a public company in mid-2026.

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