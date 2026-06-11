Candescent Wins 'Best Digital Banking System for Community Banks/Credit Unions' in 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA, Powered by FinTech Futures

Recognized for Enabling Financial Institutions to Deliver More Intelligent, Relevant Experiences at Scale

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Candescent, defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, announced today it has been awarded 'Best Digital Banking System for Community Banks/Credit Unions' as part of FinTech Futures' 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA . The program recognizes the most innovative technology providers advancing digital banking across the U.S. financial services industry, celebrating excellence in technological innovation and digital transformation.

This recognition reinforces Candescent's position at the forefront of the Intelligent Banking era, where financial institutions compete not on size, but on their ability to serve customers and members with relevance, speed, and context.

"Just over a year ago, we set out to help banks and credit unions compete on something far more important than scale: relevance," said Brendan Tansill, CEO of Candescent. "This recognition reflects both the progress we have made in bringing that vision to market and the impact we are seeing with the institutions we serve, enabling them to grow faster, serve account holders more intelligently, and earn deeper, more enduring trust. Ultimately, Intelligent Banking allows these institutions to compete for primacy in the financial lives of those they serve, not on the size of their balance sheets, but on the strength and relevance of the relationships they build."

Candescent supports more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users, including institutions such as EverBank, Wintrust, and Old National Bank, as well as credit unions such as Fairwinds Credit Union and Citadel Credit Union, alongside a broad and growing base of regional and community financial institutions.

Many regional and community financial institutions are at a structural disadvantage, competing against megabanks with significantly greater technology investment. At the same time, legacy systems make transformation costly, complex, and risky, limiting their ability to adapt and innovate at speed.

Candescent's Intelligent Banking platform addresses this challenge by enabling financial institutions to rapidly deploy modern digital experiences, integrate leading fintech capabilities, and deliver highly relevant, context-aware interactions, without the cost and disruption of replacing their core systems. Through its API-first architecture and curated Marketplace of 150+ pre-integrated fintech partners, institutions can extend their capabilities and bring new solutions to market in weeks, not years.

Rather than asking "how digital are you," leading institutions are now asking a more important question: "how intelligently can you serve your customers and members?" Candescent's platform helps answer that question by transforming data into insight and action, enabling financial institutions to deliver proactive, context-aware experiences that deepen those relationships while preserving the personal service they are known for.

About Candescent: Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

Media Contact: Kristina LeBlanc, kristina@notablypr.com, 508-930-5636

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-wins-best-digital-banking-system-for-community-banks%2fc-1175949