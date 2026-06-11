Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Dios Exploration (TSXV: DOS) reports diamond drilling was completed in May on Dios wholly-owned AU33 property, totalling 2,024 metres in 10 NQ holes, 9 targeting Heberto Gold extents (1772 m), striking along gold-bearing silicified potassic altered shear zones near surface and 1 exploratory hole 7 km NE (252 m) in WTS south-east area.

Drilling campaign was supervised by Laurentia Exploration geological team. Core logging was completed on site within mobile core facilities. Core boxes were sent at the end to Laurentia Exploration Jonquiere Office for saw splitting (1,800 m). Half samples are already shipped to Actlab for gold-silver assaying, analytical results to be reported in batches as they come.

Several Mineralized Silicified Altered Potassic shear zones (potassic-Feldspar and sericite) looking like Heberto Gold mineralization were hit in most holes, often with pyrite and sometimes magnetite and quartz-biotite veins. Metric to several meter mineralized shear zones were intercepted in many holes. Drilling aimed at extending known gold structures from Dios' Heberto historical gold drilling (see 2015-2017, October 23, 2024 releases).

M.J. Girard, President and CEO of Dios Exploration commented "We are awaiting with enthusiasm assay results as mineralized silicified and potassic altered zones bearing much similarities to Heberto Gold were noted in several drilled cores in association with pyrite and sometimes magnetite and biotite. Heberto gold zones seem very continuous in 3-D modelling. Heberto is outcropping and shallow dipping towards west. More to the north, zones are still shallow dipping west, not deep. One could think this might eventually be amenable to small open pits for a start."

Gold prices are currently at a very rare high and have incredibly increased since first drilling discovery of Heberto Gold by Dios in 2015-2017.

In Heberto area, the Mitsumis batholith is characterized by several NNW and ENE structures: gold shear zones, quartz veins, stockwork and dioritic dykes are mainly related to NNW structures in that area. Such structures are observed near Bonano, not far north of Heberto.

The Heberto Gold system is centered within the large Mitsumis batholith intrusive complex, and gold zones such as Heberto seem related to younger intrusive plugs.

Adjacent to Eastmain1 hydropower Bernard-Landry facilities. Au33 project, 55 km north of Nemiscau, is year-round road accessible. This release was approved by Marie-José Girard, MSc, PGeo, NI43-101 QP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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HEBERTO PLANNED DRILLING 2026: NNW & LATERAL EXTENTS OF MINERALIZED ZONES

Continuous gold zones versus Magnetic Second Derivative

Concept of lateral displacement of structures (structures in red)

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Source: Dios Exploration Inc.