Spotlighting business payments and consumer digital wallet experiences for soccer fans, the 'In A State' tour brings viral creators together for a live celebration of soccer and fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a global payments platform, is taking its technology to the heart of America's biggest soccer summer, fueling a 39-day, 15,000-mile streamed road trip powered by viral creators Woody Kleiny.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611493001/en/

Woody Kleiny's 'In A State' tour brings 39 days, 15,000 miles and nonstop live streaming to the heart of America's biggest soccer summer. Powered by Paysafe and Skrill to connect fans, creators and local businesses in real time.

Known as the 'In A State' tour, this record-breaking journey streams live on Kick and TikTok from June 11, as Woody Kleiny tear through major cities including Los Angeles, Arlington, Boston and East Rutherford, engaging soccer fans and shining a spotlight on the businesses that make these places tick. The tour will also raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK, supporting life-saving research, earlier diagnosis and better outcomes for men affected by prostate cancer, which is now the most common cancer in the UK and the only major cancer without a screening program.

Paysafe is the payments engine sponsoring the tour, putting its processing solutions for businesses and its consumer facing digital wallet, Skrill, center stage. Through 24/7 live streaming, in-person activations and creator-led content, Paysafe's technology will come to life in the most authentic setting imaginable: the real-world energy of America's biggest soccer tournament.

Woody Kleiny have built one of the world's largest creator communities, reaching more than 50 million followers across online platforms and generating over 45 billion views.

Paysafe Spotlights Local Businesses

Paysafe will spotlight local businesses, including bars, restaurants, hotels, and retailers, across the route. Woody Kleiny will showcase Paysafe-powered payment solutions for local merchants via live interactions.

As part of its broader commitment to supporting businesses, Paysafe provides integrated payment solutions tailored to the needs of local merchants. This includes POS technology such as payment devices, competitive payment processing offerings, and value-added services designed to help businesses operate more efficiently. Through these activations, Paysafe will demonstrate how its solutions enable businesses to streamline operations, manage peak demand, and deliver seamless payment experiences.

Skrill: The Wallet That Moves at the Speed of the Game

Paysafe's digital wallet Skrill will be front and center across the entire 'In A State' tour. From fan giveaways to real-time digital payments, Skrill will enable fast, secure transactions within high-energy environments. Fans will interact with Skrill through on-the-ground activations, digital rewards, and integrated content moments proving that a great digital wallet doesn't just make payments easier, it makes every experience better.

Through these activations, Skrill will play a visible role in powering fan engagement, from rewarding participation to enabling seamless transactions in real time, demonstrating how the digital wallet can enhance every moment of the fan journey.

"This tour puts Paysafe and Skrill at the heart of the action, powering the moments that matter most," said Alisa Barber, Chief Marketing Officer at Paysafe. "Woody Kleiny have an extraordinary ability to turn everyday life into must-watch content and combining that with our technology demonstrates how seamless payments can lift every experience."

The stream will be complemented by daily YouTube recaps, short-form social content, celebrity appearances and real-time fan engagement reaching audiences across the globe. Paysafe branding will be unmissable throughout: on the tour bus, across activations, and at the center of every major match-day moment.

For Paysafe, this tour shows how world-class payment technology, the right partners and the biggest sporting event of the decade can come together to create something genuinely extraordinary, while also raising vital awareness and funds for prostate cancer. Fans can donate to Prostate Cancer UK via the official Woody Kleiny GoFundMe page.

Follow, watch and engage with the tour across Woody Kleiny, Paysafe and Skrill's social channels.

Tour Route and Key Stops

Woody Kleiny will travel through major U.S. cities, where soccer fans will be gathering throughout the tournament. Key stops include:

Los Angeles (June 12),

Arlington, TX (June 17),

Boston (June 23)

East Rutherford, NJ on June 25 and 27

Other cities as the tournament unfolds.

About Skrill

Skrill is a leading digital wallet within the Paysafe experience offering, enabling customers to make fast, secure payments and money transfers worldwide, whether they're transacting with online sports betting and iGaming brands, trading forex and financial assets, sending money to family and friends or shopping online.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences.

About Woody Kleiny

Woody Kleiny are one of the most watched entertainment duos in the world, known for creating viral moments that regularly take over the internet. The pair have built a global audience through high-energy, light-hearted content designed purely to entertain and make people laugh, often at each other's expense, with their unpredictable challenges, pranks and social experiments becoming hugely popular on leading social media platforms.

Across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, Woody Kleiny have amassed more than 50 million followers and 47 billion views, with no sign of slowing down ahead of their tour of the United States this summer.

While best known for short-form viral entertainment, In A State marks their biggest and most ambitious project to date, taking their audience from short-form internet moments into a 39-day, 24/7 live-streamed journey across America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260611493001/en/

Contacts:

For further information about Paysafe, please contact:

The Paysafe Press Office via PR@Paysafe.com