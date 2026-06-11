Nitches, Inc. Is Building the Checkpoint Every Supplement Brand Will Have to Pass Before It Spends a Dollar on Manufacturing

A new supplement readiness platform is coming. The company that formulated InTheZone is turning its capability outward, toward the founders, brands, and capital that need to know a product can survive scrutiny before the money moves.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Nitches, Inc (OTCID:NICH) - Founders, creators, and brands interested in learning more about starting a supplement line can email info@nitchescorp.com now for soft launch details and early access to the list.

Nitches, Inc. is preparing a new platform designed to help supplement founders and brands move from idea to product readiness with more clarity than the industry has ever offered them.

The thesis is direct. Most supplement ideas do not fail because the founder lacked ambition. They fail because the path from idea to formula, claims, label, manufacturing, packaging, and fulfillment is fragmented, and the costly surprises arrive after the capital is already committed. Nitches is building the checkpoint that comes before money moves.

What the Platform Does

The platform is being built to guide users through the early product-building process. It helps founders and brands:

Shape a supplement concept

Explore formulation direction

Review ingredient evidence

Understand claim and label readiness

Generate a product readiness score

Create a portable product record

Prepare for manufacturing review

Explore startup-friendly production pathways

Connect the idea-to-shelf process more intelligently

This is not just another supplement website. It is designed to become the checkpoint before money moves into manufacturing, branding, packaging, and launch.

The Foundation Beneath It

Nitches did not arrive at this from theory. The company formulated and brought to market InTheZone, and it is now turning that same capability into infrastructure for others.

The platform sits on top of real manufacturing readiness. Nitches works in alignment with an FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing partner, a fully integrated producer of fine, all-natural nutraceuticals and engineered body-management products. The categories of demand are growing fast: everyday immune and metabolic wellness, and active lifestyle and sports-performance formulations.

Every product moves through a defined development process, from concept through formulation, claim and label review, product record, and manufacturing preparation. The intelligence the platform surfaces is the same discipline Nitches applies to its own products, now made portable for the founders it chooses to work with.

Why This Matters Now

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health, wellness, fitness, and ingredient transparency. As demand grows for products supported by sound formulation, quality manufacturing, and credible product positioning, supplement founders face greater scrutiny than ever before. The brands that succeed are those that identify risks early and build with clarity from the start. Nitches is developing the infrastructure designed to help founders navigate that process before significant capital is committed.

Official platform details will be announced soon. Stay tuned to the company's social media channels.

Founders, creators, and brands interested in learning more during soft launch can email info@nitchescorp.com for early details.

About Nitches, Inc.

Nitches, Inc. (OTC: NICH) is a supplement and lifestyle-enhancement company preparing a new product readiness platform that helps founders, brands, and manufacturing partners move from supplement idea to formula, score, product record, and manufacturing readiness.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Nitches, Inc. (OTC: NICH)

info@nitchescorp.com

+1 (678) 999-6242

NITCHES, INC.

1333 N Buffalo Dr. Suite 210

Las Vegas, NV 89128

+1 (678) 999-6242

info@nitchescorp.com

Disclaimer: Platform outputs are informational and do not constitute legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, manufacturing, financial, or investment advice. Dietary supplement products are not FDA-approved. Statements regarding the platform reflect current plans and are subject to change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nitches, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-otc-nich-is-building-the-checkpoint-every-supplemen-1176011