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WKN: A41BEB | ISIN: DK0063855168 | Ticker-Symbol: R902
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 15:13
26,880 Euro
+0,07 % +0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,04027,08017:32
27,10027,14017:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 15:36 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ROCKWOOL A/S: Completion of conversion of A shares to B shares in accordance with the articles of association and information on adjusted number of voting rights and share capital

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 20 - 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

11 June 2026

Completion of conversion of A shares to B shares in accordance with the articles of association and information on adjusted number of voting rights and share capital

ROCKWOOL A/S has today completed the conversion of 211 A shares to a corresponding number of B shares (each having a nominal value of DKK 1). The conversion is effected in accordance with article 6 of the articles of association and at the request of the holders of the A shares in question.

The company's articles of association have been updated with the resulting changes to the size of the company's A- and B share capital. The total share capital is unchanged. The articles of association can be found on the company's website.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Market Act, ROCKWOOL A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in the event of changes. Following the completion and registration of the conversion, ROCKWOOL A/S' total number of voting rights and share capital are as follows:

Share capital
(nominal value, DKK)		Number of shares
(of DKK 1 each)		Number of votes
Class A shares97,645,90797,645,907976,459,070
Class B shares109,613,323109,613,323109,613,323
Total 207,259,230207,259,2301,086,072,393

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen
Executive Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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