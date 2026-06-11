Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Jeff Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Apotex Health Corp. (Apotex) (TSX: APTX) along with its Board of Directors, executive team, partners and employees, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate its new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange.





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As a Canadian-based global health company, Apotex improves everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic, biosimilar, and innovative branded pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, Apotex is the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.apotex.com/global.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301076

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange