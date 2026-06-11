London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Edison issues report on SCHMID (NASDAQ: SHMD).

SCHMID is a designer and manufacturer of equipment used in the electronics industry for printed circuit board (PCB) and advanced packaging manufacturing. Focused on the higher end of the sector where advances in packaging are driving demand for new processes and materials, SCHMID has developed cutting-edge tools and patented processes. After a couple of years of weaker demand, management expects to see a material uplift in FY26, with the rollout of high-volume manufacturing of new advanced packaging techniques a driver of sustained demand in the medium to longer term. The recently strengthened balance sheet, a growing addressable market and the potential to progressively improve profitability provide drivers for upside to the current valuation.

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Source: Edison Group