NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin Receives Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation's Fighting Hatred Award

City Council Partnership Brought AJCF Digital Anti-Hate Program To Over 25,000 NYC Public School Students This Year

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Over the course of the academic year, more than 25,000 New York City public school students have participated in programming focused on digital literacy and combatting online antisemitism and bigotry through the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF), a milestone highlighted Wednesday evening as New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin was honored for her leadership in bringing two critical programs to City schools.

At the Foundation's annual gala, Menin was honored in recognition of her leadership and partnership in expanding AJCF educational initiatives throughout New York City public schools, including the Decode Hate program and the Combat Hate Student Fellowship.

Through a partnership among AJCF, the New York City Council and New York City Public Schools, the Decode Hate initiative reached more than 25,000 students across the five boroughs this year. The program combines digital literacy, Holocaust and antisemitism education, and civic engagement, equipping students with the tools to identify, report and confront hatred both in their schools and online.

In addition, AJCF's Combat Hate Student Fellowship, launched in partnership with the New Visions Public School District, is preparing a new generation of student leaders through antisemitism and anti-bigotry education, Holocaust survivor testimony, intercultural understanding, civic engagement and student-led projects designed to address bias and antisemitism within New York City's public schools.

"At a time when antisemitism and hate are rising across the country, education remains one of the most powerful tools we have to confront prejudice before it takes root," said Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Director General Jack Simony. "The Holocaust did not begin with violence. It began with words, stereotypes, propaganda and the gradual normalization of hatred. Decode Hate helps students understand how those same forces operate in the digital age, where algorithms amplify bias, online echo chambers reinforce extremism, and misinformation spreads at unprecedented speed. By connecting the lessons of history to the realities of today's online world, students learn how to think critically, challenge prejudice, break through the digital silos that isolate communities and amplify hate, and become effective upstanders in their schools and communities. Thanks to Speaker Menin's leadership and the support of the New York City Council, more than 25,000 young New Yorkers have gained the knowledge, resilience and moral confidence to confront hate wherever they encounter it and to help build a stronger, more connected city in the process."

Students participating in AJCF programs engage in interactive classroom discussions, scenario-based exercises and workshops that connect the lessons of the Holocaust to contemporary challenges. Through these experiences, students learn how bias manifests in schools, communities and online spaces while developing practical strategies to combat intolerance, support their peers and engage responsibly in digital environments.

"One of the greatest responsibilities we have as leaders is ensuring that young people are equipped to recognize and reject hatred in all its forms," said Speaker Menin. "The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is doing extraordinary work to bring the lessons of the Holocaust into today's classrooms and empower students to become upstanders in their communities. I am proud to have supported these efforts and worked to ensure these programs reach every corner of our city. I am deeply honored that AJCF has recognized that commitment."

The initiative reflects a growing understanding that combating hatred in the twenty-first century requires both historical understanding and digital literacy. By helping students see how propaganda took hold in the past and how it mutates online today, Decode Hate empowers young people to become informed, resilient citizens capable of navigating a complex information environment and building stronger communities.

"Education is the strongest antidote to hatred," said Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Chairman Simon Bergson. "Every student who learns how prejudice develops, how misinformation spreads and how ordinary people can stand against intolerance becomes part of the solution. The impact of these programs extends far beyond the classroom and into the future of our communities."

During the gala, AJCF presented Menin with its Fighting Hate Award, recognizing her commitment to expanding Holocaust education, strengthening digital literacy and supporting initiatives that empower students to combat antisemitism, bigotry and intolerance.

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming Holocaust memory into action through education, leadership development and initiatives that confront antisemitism and all forms of hate. It supports survivors of genocides and other tragedies, including Ukrainian refugees and those impacted by Hamas's October 7 attacks. The Foundation maintains the Auschwitz Jewish Center, the last remaining synagogue in Oswiecim (Auschwitz), and serves as the primary institution dedicated to preserving the memory of the town's Jewish community while addressing contemporary hatred and intolerance. To date, more than one million people have visited the Center, more than 300,000 students have participated in its educational programs, and tens of thousands of diplomats, military officers, law enforcement personnel, educators and civic leaders have taken part in its educational initiatives. For more information, visit www.ajcfus.org.

Contact:

Joshua Steinreich

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(212) 491-1600

jsteinreich@scompr.com

SOURCE: Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nyc-council-speaker-julie-menin-receives-auschwitz-jewish-center-1176096