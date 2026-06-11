Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on June 18th, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-lvg/.

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD:Near term production and growth in Tanzania

Commodities to be covered: Gold

About Lake Victoria Gold

Lake Victoria Gold is uniquely positioned to deliver shareholder value through a strategy focused on growth, consolidation, and near-term production in Tanzania's Lake Victoria Goldfield. The Company is advancing a portfolio of highly prospective assets with significant exploration upside while leveraging strategic partnerships and an experienced leadership team to rapidly unlock value. As a developer, explorer, and near-term producer, Lake Victoria Gold is focused on building a scalable and sustainable gold business in one of Africa's premier mining regions.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

Source: Red Cloud Financial Services