Red Dog Equity LLC: Red Dog Equity to Acquire Entegee

Acquisition supports Entegee's development as a standalone engineering talent business with national reach

BRAINTREE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Red Dog Equity today announced the acquisition of Entegee, a U.S.-based engineering talent business from Akkodis, part of the Adecco Group.

The acquisition provides Red Dog Equity with entry into the attractive U.S. staffing sector through a business with national coverage, specialist expertise in engineering talent, and an experienced management team that will continue to lead Entegee following the transaction. Under Red Dog's ownership, Entegee is expected to benefit from a more focused operating structure and targeted investment to support its next phase of growth.

Entegee generates approximately $180 million annual revenues and operates a national recruiting platform, with the capability to support client needs across all 50 states, and active assignments in more than 40 states.

Kevin McLeod, CEO of Entegee, stated, "This is a great new chapter for Entegee. We're grateful to the Adecco Group and Akkodis for their support over the years, which helped build the business we have today. We are excited to be partnering with Red Dog Equity and Bob Crouch, former CEO of Adecco Group NA, to amplify our investment in our people, our valued clients, and cutting-edge technology to accelerate our growth and continue to be an employer of choice in our industry."

The transaction reflects the Adecco Group's decision to divest a business that is non-core and operationally independent. As part of this decision, Akkodis' management attention and resources will focus on expanding its high growth, high margin U.S. digital engineering consulting and solutions activities. The transaction provides Entegee with an ownership structure aligned to its business model and specialized market focus.

Entegee will continue to operate under its current management team, ensuring continuity for clients, employees, and candidates. Red Dog Equity intends to support the business in strengthening its national platform and delivering sustainable growth in its core engineering talent markets.

The transaction closed on June 2, 2026.

About Entegee

Entegee is a U.S.-based engineering talent business headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, supporting clients across specialized technical markets through national recruiting capabilities.

About Red Dog Equity

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

CONTACT:

Red Dog Equity LLC

Tom Connolly

404-458-0398

SOURCE: Red Dog Equity LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/red-dog-equity-to-acquire-entegee-1176024