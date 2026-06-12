MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Qtonic Quantum Corp today published a public research report examining long-term data security considerations for global football organizations as post-quantum cryptography planning becomes an increasing focus for enterprises and institutions.

The report analyzes harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure, a cybersecurity risk model in which encrypted data collected today could potentially be decrypted in the future if sufficiently capable quantum computers become available. The analysis focuses on sensitive football-related records, including medical, registration, identity, and eligibility-related data that may remain confidential for decades.

According to Qtonic Quantum, the report is a public-evidence structural risk analysis. It does not allege a data breach, does not claim knowledge of any organization's internal security planning, and does not make statements about any named individual's personal data.

The report reviews data categories used in international football administration, including medical assessment processes, player registration systems, and cross-border governance workflows. Qtonic Quantum said these records may require longer confidentiality timelines than many common enterprise data types because certain medical, biometric, and identity-related information cannot be easily replaced or reissued if exposed.

The report also discusses published post-quantum migration timelines and related guidance from standards bodies and technology organizations. Qtonic Quantum said its analysis is intended to highlight the planning window that institutions may face when inventorying cryptographic systems, assessing data sensitivity, and preparing for future migration to quantum-resistant cryptography.

"Athletes and their managers should have an expectation that their personal and biometric data is treated with care," said Richard H. "Rick" Ledgett Jr., former Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer of the National Security Agency and a national security expert with Qtonic Quantum Corp. "'Harvest now, decrypt later' means organizations should evaluate long-term protection for sensitive records before quantum risk becomes operational."

The report states that public announcements regarding post-quantum migration in major football governance environments were not identified within Qtonic Quantum's disclosed search methodology. The company said this finding is limited to publicly available materials reviewed by the research team and does not indicate whether any nonpublic planning exists.

Qtonic Quantum recommends that organizations handling long-lived sensitive data begin with a cryptographic inventory. The company said such an inventory can help identify systems using quantum-vulnerable public-key algorithms, map data sensitivity by retention period, and support future migration planning.

"Sports organizations manage personal data that can remain sensitive long after an athlete's playing career," said Dr. Shue-Jane L. Thompson, an enterprise security expert with Qtonic Quantum Corp and former Global Managing Partner at IBM Consulting. "Post-quantum readiness should be evaluated as part of a broader data-protection and governance strategy."

The report includes a disclosed search methodology, evidence classification framework, source documentation, and an appendix describing conditions that could affect the analysis. Qtonic Quantum said factual corrections identified after publication will be addressed in subsequent versions of the report.

About Qtonic Quantum Corp

Qtonic Quantum Corp provides quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence to enterprises and governments, including cryptographic discovery, quantum-risk analysis, and post-quantum migration support. The company is headquartered in Miami.

Qtonic Quantum Corp offers commercial services related to the subject matter addressed in the report.

Important Notice

This release is for informational purposes only. The report is based on public-source research and disclosed methodology. It does not allege a data breach, does not claim knowledge of any organization's internal security practices, and does not make statements about any named individual's personal data or risk.

Media Contact

Qtonic Quantum Research Team

Email: info@qtonicquantum.com

Phone: +1 (866) 4-QTONIC

Website: qtonicquantum.com/fifa

SOURCE: Qtonic Quantum Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/qtonic-quantum-releases-report-on-football-data-security-1176187