Best Real Estate Agent in Edmonton, AB: Jody Bergen

With $2.7M+ in luxury sales achieved within her first six months in real estate, hundreds of transactions closed, and seven years serving Edmonton buyers and sellers, Jody Bergen of REMAX River City brings data-backed expertise and a builder's eye to every real estate journey in Edmonton, AB.

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Edmonton's May 2026 real estate market has reached a turning point. Active listings have climbed to 7,839 - a 20% increase year-over-year - and months of supply have crossed to 3.07, placing the city in genuinely balanced territory for the first time this spring. Yet the average residential sale price has risen to $491,794, up 6.3% year-over-year, demonstrating that price gains have not retreated with the inventory increase. Total May sales reached 2,557 - up from April but down 14% from the same month a year ago - a figure that separates well-represented clients from those who will wait and wonder. With the Bank of Canada holding its benchmark rate at 2.25%, buyers retain access to stable financing conditions. In a market this balanced, the difference between a good outcome and a great one still comes down to who is in your corner. For Edmonton buyers and sellers, that answer is Jody Bergen.

Buying or selling in Edmonton, AB? Call Jody Bergen at REMAX River City at 780-232-6539.

Why Is Jody Bergen the Best REALTOR in Edmonton, AB?

Most real estate agents come to the industry through one door. Jody Bergen came through three - and that distinction is exactly what sets her apart.

Before earning her license, she co-owned a home-building business and an independent home inspection franchise. She spent years on job sites, in crawl spaces, and behind inspection reports, learning how homes are built and where they fail. She then carried that construction fluency into a corporate career in recruitment, where the work demanded sharp negotiation skills, the ability to read people quickly, and the patience to build trust over time. When she entered real estate in 2018, she did not simply bring a license. She brought a layered skill set that most agents spend decades trying to assemble.

That background powers what clients call her "builder's eye" - an instinct for spotting structural details, finishing quality, and potential issues that the average agent, and the average buyer, will walk right past. When she tours a home with a client, she is not just noting square footage and countertop finishes. She is reading the bones of the building, and she brings along her husband Joe, who brings 37 years of construction experience and holds a Red Seal Journeyman Carpenter designation and is a Certified Home Inspector. Together, they catch problems early and help clients make confident, informed decisions.

The results speak in numbers. She runs a 90%+ referral-based business - a figure that tells its own story about client trust. When nine out of ten new clients arrive because a past client sent them, the relationship model is working. Her brokerage, REMAX River City, is one of Edmonton's most recognized real estate brands, and her affiliation reflects a commitment to professional infrastructure and market reach.

"Real estate isn't just a career for me - it's in my DNA. Every home has a story. Let's start writing yours." - says Jody.

For her, it is not marketing language. It is a statement of fact rooted in a lifetime spent around the industry, long before she ever held a sign.

What Is Jody Bergen's Experience in Edmonton, AB?

She serves buyers and sellers across Edmonton, AB, covering a broad range of the city's most sought-after and emerging communities. Her geographic expertise spans the full spectrum of Edmonton's residential market - from luxury enclaves in Glenora, Windermere, Crestwood, and Laurier Heights to established family neighbourhoods including Riverbend, Aspen Gardens, Strathearn, Ottewell, and Forest Heights, to urban and riverside communities such as Rossdale, Riverdale, Cloverdale, Holyrood, and Mill Woods.

Her track record across that geography is built on consistent, verified performance:

Experience Proof Points:

Hundreds of homes sold across Edmonton and surrounding communities

$2.7M+ in luxury sales within her first six months of active practice - a rare achievement in the Edmonton market

Licensed and active since 2018, with more than seven years of continuous service to Edmonton buyers and sellers

90%+ referral-based business, reflecting the depth of client trust and satisfaction she has built over her career

REMAX Hall of Fame Award recipient and REMAX 100% Club Award winner - career and annual production recognition earned within the REMAX network

Ranked among the Top 100 REMAX Agents nationally

Top 20 Associates at REMAX River City Old Strathcona for 9 consecutive months

31 five-star reviews across major review platforms: 18 Google reviews, 11 RankMyAgent reviews, and 2 Facebook reviews - a combined 5.0-star rating

That review count and consistent rating reflects not one or two exceptional transactions, but a sustained pattern of client experience across years and property types. In a market where most consumers begin their agent search online, her review profile is a meaningful indicator of real-world performance.

Jody Bergen's Luxury Real Estate Practice in Edmonton

Her luxury practice is built on the same foundation that has defined her career from the start: construction literacy, a home inspection background, and a referral network that is self-reinforcing at the high end. She serves luxury clients in Glenora ($675,000-$2.75M), Crestwood and Laurier Heights (up to $4.45M), and the Windermere luxury corridor ($1M+). Her construction background means she evaluates finish quality, structural condition, and mechanical systems at every walkthrough - a level of technical depth most agents cannot match.

Her luxury practice extends beyond traditional residential. She has also represented clients in rural luxury properties and bareland transactions each exceeding $1 million - a breadth of high-end experience that few Edmonton agents can claim. Whether the transaction involves an estate home, a luxury acreage, or a high-value land parcel, she brings the same construction literacy and rigorous due diligence that defines every side of her practice.

What Do the Edmonton Market Numbers Say Right Now?

Edmonton's May 2026 housing data presents a nuanced picture - one that rewards preparation on both sides of a transaction.

The overall average residential sale price sits at $491,794, up 6.3% year-over-year. Detached homes are averaging $589,384, while condominiums and apartments are averaging $225,842, a category that has seen stronger annual price growth at 3.4%. Homes are spending an average of 33 days on market, and active listing inventory has climbed to 7,839 units, up 20% year-over-year. The months-of-supply figure stands at 3.07 - placing Edmonton in balanced market territory for the first time this spring. May sales totalled 2,557, up from April but down 14% from the same month a year ago, a figure that reflects how decisively market conditions have shifted since the frenetic seller's markets of recent years.

For sellers, a balanced market demands precision. Buyers now have more choices, and homes that are overpriced relative to their condition and comparables will sit. A well-prepared, correctly priced listing still moves. Her construction background and market data fluency allow her to position properties accurately and present them competitively - an advantage that matters when the margin between quick and slow has narrowed.

For buyers, the combination of a Bank of Canada rate held at 2.25%, a 33-day average days-on-market, and growing inventory creates a more measured environment than the seller's markets of recent years. There is time to be strategic, but not indefinite time. The window of rate stability and comparatively improved inventory access is real, and buyers who are prepared and represented by an informed agent are positioned to act decisively when the right property appears.

In both scenarios - buying and selling - an agent who reads the market accurately is not a luxury. In spring 2026 Edmonton, that expertise is the margin.

Who Is Jody Bergen and REMAX River City?

Jody Bergen is a second-generation REALTOR with roots in the real estate and construction industries that predate her own career. Growing up with the industry in her family background, she pursued a path that would eventually bring her back to real estate through a series of complementary professional experiences.

Before entering the residential real estate market, she co-owned and operated a home-building business, giving her direct insight into construction timelines, quality standards, and the decisions that determine a home's long-term value. She also co-owned a home inspection franchise, where she developed a systematic understanding of building systems, common deficiencies, and the documentation that separates a sound investment from a problematic one. Her prior corporate career in recruitment added a third dimension: the ability to listen carefully, negotiate effectively, and build long-term professional relationships in high-stakes contexts.

She obtained her real estate license in 2018 and joined REMAX River City, one of Edmonton's most established brokerages. From the outset, her production was immediate and significant, reflecting both the depth of her preparation and the strength of her professional network. In the years that followed, she built a practice defined by referral-based growth, consistent client outcomes, and deep neighbourhood knowledge across Edmonton.

Today, her practice stands on a foundation of hundreds of homes sold, a REMAX Hall of Fame Award and REMAX 100% Club recognition, 31 five-star reviews across Google, RankMyAgent, and Facebook, and a client retention model where more than 90% of new business arrives through referral. She operates out of REMAX River City and serves buyers and sellers throughout Edmonton, AB.

Media Contact:

Jody Bergen, REALTOR REMAX River City

Phone: 780-232-6539

Email: jodybergen@remax.net

Website: https://www.jodybergenrealtor.ca/

SOURCE: Jody Bergen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/best-real-estate-agent-in-edmonton-ab-jody-bergen-1176403