Total Douay/Joutel Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") now stands at 905,000 ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") Indicated (19.1 million tonnes (" Mt ") at 1.48 grams per tonne (" g/t ") Au 1 ) and 4,279,000 oz Au Inferred (130.2 Mt at 1.03 g/t Au 1 ) including: An updated Douay pit-constrained MRE (at a cut-off grade (" COG ") of 0.35 g/t Au): 731,000 oz Au Indicated (17.3 Mt at 1.31 g/t Au) and 2,744,000 oz Au Inferred (111.1 Mt at 0.77 g/t Au); An updated Douay underground MRE (at a COG of 0.98 g/t Au): 48,000 oz Au Indicated (0.9 Mt at 1.66 g/t Au) and 560,000 oz Au Inferred (11.7 Mt at 1.50 g/t Au); and A maiden Joutel underground MRE (at a COG of 1.70 g/t Au): 126,000 oz Au Indicated (0.9 Mt at 4.53 g/t Au) and 992,000 oz Au Inferred (7.5 Mt at 4.11 g/t Au).

Results from the Company's ongoing 32,000-metre ("m") Douay/Joutel drill program are not included in the updated MRE; approximately 67 holes totaling approximately 31,200 m have been completed since the November 1, 2025 data cut-off date for the MRE, with additional, fully funded drilling planned in H2 2026 and 2027.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2026) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") today announced the filing of a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its 100%-owned Douay Gold Project ("Douay") and Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") (together, "Douay/Joutel" or the "Project") located along the Casa Berardi-Douay Gold Trend in Québec, Canada. The technical report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" and dated June 11, 2026 (effective date of April 24, 2026) (the "Technical Report"), was prepared by Mr. Denis Decharte, P.Eng., of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR"), an Independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, to support the disclosure of the updated Douay/Joutel MRE that was previously announced in the Company's news release dated April 27, 2026. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Maple Gold's issuer profile and on the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com.

"Our updated MRE marks a major milestone, demonstrating rapid resource growth at Douay and establishing a maiden high-grade gold resource at Joutel adjacent to existing underground development," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "With a total estimated Mineral Resource Inventory of 0.9 Moz at 1.48 g/t Au (19.1 Mt) in the Indicated Resource category and 4.3 Moz at 1.03 g/t Au (130.2 Mt) in the Inferred Resource category, Douay/Joutel combines meaningful scale, an attractive grade profile and significant near-term upside potential. Over the next twelve months, we are planning aggressive, fully funded drill programs and project de-risking initiatives aimed at further expanding the MRE, making new discoveries and building a premier, district-scale gold camp in Québec's established, infrastructure-rich Abitibi Gold Belt."

Table 1: Douay/Joutel Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate - April 24, 2026

Project Category Classification Tonnes Au Grade Contained Metal (Mt) (g/t) (000 oz Au) Douay Open Pit Indicated 17.3 1.31 731 Inferred 111.1 0.77 2,744 Underground Indicated 0.9 1.66 48 Inferred 11.7 1.50 560 Total Indicated 18.2 1.33 779 Inferred 122.7 0.84 3,305 Joutel Underground Indicated 0.9 4.53 126 Inferred 7.5 4.11 992 Douay and Joutel Total Indicated 19.1 1.48* 905 Inferred 130.2 1.03* 4,297 * Revised figure corrects a non-material arithmetic error from the Company's April 27, 2026 news release.

Table 1 Notes:

MRE prepared by Mr. Denis Decharte, P.Eng., of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of April 24, 2026. CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$2,500 per ounce and a US$:C$ exchange rate of 1:1.35. For Douay:

a) A minimum mining width of three (3) metres was applied to the resource domain wireframes;

b) Bulk density was interpolated for the Nika, Porphyry, and 531 zones. For all other zones, bulk density ranging between 2.72 t/m³ and 2.88 t/m³ was assigned to Mineral Resources based on the zone;

c) The Whittle pit shell used to estimate Mineral Resources is based on a C$4.00/t rock mining cost, a C$3.00/t overburden mining cost, a C$12.50/t processing cost, a C$2.86/t G&A cost, a 90% process recovery, and 25° and 50° pit slopes for overburden and rock, respectively;

d) Potential open pit Mineral Resources are reported within a Whittle pit shell using an elevated cut-off grade of 0.35 g/t Au. The actual discard cut-off grade is lower at approximately 0.16 g/t Au; and

e) Underground Mineral Resources are reported within constraining shapes using a cut-off grade of 0.98 g/t Au based on a C$80.00/t underground mining cost, a C$12.50/t processing cost, a C$2.86/t G&A cost, a 90% process recovery and include low grade blocks situated within the constraining shapes. For Joutel:

a) A minimum mining width of two (2) metres was applied to the resource domain wireframes;

b) A constant bulk density of 2.85 t/m³ was assigned to all mineralized zones; and

c) Underground Mineral Resources are reported within constraining shapes using a cut-off grade of 1.70 g/t Au based on a C$120.00/t underground mining cost, a C$25.00/t processing cost, a C$20.55/t G&A cost, a 90% process recovery, and include low grade blocks situated within the constraining shapes. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding. Further information about key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, as well as legal, political, environmental, or other risks that may affect the MRE are included in the Technical Report.

The Mineral Resource estimates have been constrained within conceptual open pit and underground shapes that are based on reasonable assumptions for mining, metallurgical, economic, and permitting parameters and demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE). These assumptions include metal prices, recoveries, operating costs, and mine design parameters consistent with comparable projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and reflecting current industry practice at the time of estimation.

For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and risks. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Table 2: Comparison of SLR 2026 MRE vs. SLR 2022 MRE - April 24, 2026







SLR 2026 MRE SLR 2022 MRE Variance Project Category Classification Tonnes Au Grade Contained Metal Tonnes Au Grade Contained Metal Tonnes Au Grade Contained Metal (Mt) (g/t) (000 oz Au) (Mt) (g/t) (000 oz Au) (Mt) (g/t) (000 oz Au) Douay Open Pit Indicated 17.3 1.31 731 10.0 1.59 511 +73% -17% +43% Inferred 111.1 0.77 2,744 68.2 0.94 2,065 +63% -18% +33% Underground Indicated 0.9 1.66 48





NA NA NA Inferred 11.7 1.50 560 8.5 1.68 460 +37% -11% +22% Total Indicated 18.2 1.33 779 10.0 1.59 511 +82% -16% +52% Inferred 122.7 0.84 3,305 76.7 1.02 2,525 +60% -18% +31% Joutel Underground Indicated 0.9 4.53 126





NA NA NA Inferred 7.5 4.11 992





NA NA NA Douay and Joutel Total Indicated 19.1 1.48* 905 10.0 1.59 511 +91% -7% +77% Inferred 130.2 1.03* 4,297 76.7 1.02 2,525 +70% 1% +70% * Revised figure corrects a non-material arithmetic error from the Company's April 27, 2026 news release.

Table 2 Notes:

Listed tonnes ("t") and Au grades and are shown for comparison purposes only, and the reader should refer to Table 1 for the official Mineral Resource tabulation. Douay Pit-constrained Mineral Resources for the SLR 2026 MRE are reported above a 0.35 g/t Au COG compared to a 0.45 g/t Au COG for the SLR 2022 MRE. Douay Underground Mineral Resources are reported above a 0.98 g/t Au cut-off grade for the SLR 2026 MRE compared to a 1.15 g/t Au cut-off grade for the SLR 2022 MRE. The Whittle pit shell used to estimate Mineral Resources in the SLR 2026 MRE used a long-term gold price of US$2,500/oz and a US$:C$ exchange rate of 1:1.35 compared to a long-term gold price of US$1,800/oz and a US$:C$ exchange rate of 1:1.25 used in the SLR 2022 MRE. For additional details on the 2022 MRE, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2022 and the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

Table 3: Summary of Douay/Joutel Project Mineral Resources by Zone - April 24, 2026

Project

Classification Zone Tonnage Grade Contained Metal Mt g/t Au koz Au Douay Open Pit Indicated 531 4.3 1.44 200 Douay West 4.7 1.96 293 Nika 1.2 0.99 39 Porphyry 7.1 0.87 197 Total Open Pit Indicated 17.3 1.31 731 Inferred 531 3.7 0.96 116 Central Zone 0.4 1.89 22 Douay West 3.4 1.00 108 Main Zone 0.7 1.02 25 Nika 14.1 0.72 326 North West 5.9 0.86 162 Porphyry 76.8 0.74 1,838 Zone 10 1.8 1.03 61 Zone 20 4.3 0.62 86 Total Open Pit Inferred 111.1 0.77 2,744 Underground Indicated 531 0.3 1.60 16 Douay West 0.2 2.34 14 Nika 0.4 1.41 18 Total Underground Indicated 0.9 1.66 48 Inferred 531 2.0 1.45 95 Central Zone 0.6 1.71 34 Douay West 1.6 1.59 81 Main Zone 1.8 1.43 84 Nika 2.0 1.54 101 North West 0.2 1.44 7 Porphyry 3.1 1.43 145 Zone 20 0.2 1.68 12 Total Underground Inferred 11.7 1.50 560 Total Indicated

18.2 1.33 779 Inferred

122.7 0.84 3,305 Joutel Underground Indicated Eagle 0.5 5.17 85 Telbel 0.4 3.62 41 Total Undergound Indicated 0.9 4.53 126 Inferred Eagle 3.9 4.28 540 Telbel 3.6 3.92 453 Total Underground Inferred 7.5 4.11 992 Douay and Joutel Total Indicated

19.1 1.48* 905 Inferred

130.2 1.03* 4,297

* Revised figure corrects a non-material arithmetic error from the Company's April 27, 2026 news release.

Table 4: Douay Project Mineral Resource Estimate Sensitivity to Changing COG* - April 24, 2026

Category Indicated Mineral Resources Inferred Mineral Resources Cut-off Grade Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Cut-off Grade Tonnes Grade Contained Metal (g/t Au) (Mt) (g/t Au) (000 oz Au) (g/t Au) (Mt) (g/t Au) (000 oz Au) Open Pit 0.16 25.4 0.97 794 0.16 216.6 0.51 3,566 0.20 23.1 1.05 781 0.20 186.8 0.57 3,394 0.25 20.8 1.14 764 0.25 155.9 0.63 3,171 0.30 18.9 1.23 747 0.30 131.1 0.70 2,952 0.35 17.3 1.31 731 0.35 111.1 0.77 2,744 0.40 15.9 1.39 714 0.40 95.3 0.83 2,554 0.45 14.8 1.47 698 0.45 82.4 0.90 2,378 0.50 13.7 1.55 682 0.50 71.5 0.96 2,212

















UG

0.9 1.66 48.2

11.7 1.50 560.4 *Please refer to the Table 1 Notes for additional information. The Douay 2026 MRE is shown in bold.

Figure 1: Douay oblique view showing 2026 MRE block model, modeled open pit outlines, and selected drilling results not included in the 2026 MRE - Looking 045 Deg Azimuth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/301165_5007d70404e3cb82_005full.jpg

Figure 2: Douay longitudinal section showing distribution of 2026 MRE block model, modeled open pit outlines, and selected drilling results not included in the 2026 MRE - Looking 020 Deg Azimuth



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/301165_5007d70404e3cb82_006full.jpg

Figure 3: Joutel longitudinal section showing historical Eagle-Telbel underground workings and mined-out stopes, 2026 MRE block model, and selected drilling results not included in the 2026 MRE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/301165_5007d70404e3cb82_007full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Mineral Resources disclosed in this news release have been estimated by Mr. Denis Decharte, P.Eng., an employee of SLR and independent of Maple Gold. By virtue of his education and relevant experience, Mr. Decharte is a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. The Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014). Mr. Decharte has read and approved the contents of this news release as it pertains to the disclosed MRE. Further information about key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, as well as legal, political, environmental, or other risks that may affect the MRE are included in the Technical Report.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. (PEO/EGBC), Executive Vice President of Maple Gold, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and Mineral Resource matters contained in this news release. No limitations or failures to verify were identified. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101.

Factors Affecting the Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. At the present time, SLR's Qualified Person is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that may have a material impact on the MRE other than those discussed below and in the Technical Report.

Mineral Resource estimates for the Project may be influenced by technical and economic factors, including assumptions related to metal prices, exchange rates, cut-off grades, geological interpretation, grade continuity, density values, and the design parameters used for open-pit and underground reporting shapes. Actual mineralization may differ from current interpretations due to natural geological variability typical of Abitibi gold deposits and future drilling, sampling, and updated estimation methodologies. Uncertainty increases from the Indicated to the Inferred Resource categories.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at the Douay2 and Joutel3 deposits, both with significant expansion potential, as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex4.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometer strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other factors that may impact the MRE disclosed herein, resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work, planned activities and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Revised figure corrects a non-material arithmetic error from the Company's April 27, 2026 news release.

2 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 779,000 oz Au (18.2 Mt at 1.33 g/t Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 3,305,000 oz Au (122.7 Mt at 0.84 g/t Au). See the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. dated June 11, 2026 (effective date of April 24, 2026).

3 The Joutel Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 126,000 oz Au (0.9 Mt at 4.53 g/t Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 992,000 oz Au (7.5 Mt at 4.11 g/t Au). See the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of April 24, 2026, and dated June 11, 2026.

4 The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel Gold Mines at Joutel were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301165

Source: Maple Gold Mines Ltd.