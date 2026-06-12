12 June 2026, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in KPY osk shares (ticker: KPYOSK) will commence today on the cooperative segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The cooperative belongs to Financials sector. KPY is the 20th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2026, and it represents the fourth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. KPY represents the second cooperative whose cooperative shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic markets.

KPY, founded in 1883, is a Finnish values-based cooperative and a modern investment company. KPY invests across Finland, and its portfolio companies operate in multiple industries in Finland and internationally. KPY executes its strategy through three investment portfolios: infrastructure, private equity and balance sheet investments. Its objective is to grow the value of its holdings over the long term, and it actively develops its portfolio companies together with management and other owners. The focus of KPY's investment activity has shifted towards fund-based investing.

"I would like to personally thank all investors who participated in the offering. Together, we made history by successfully delivering the first IPO in Finland to include a cooperative share offering. We have also benefited from constructive dialogue with investors and valuable feedback, for which I would like to express my sincere appreciation. The listing marks a significant milestone in the 143-year history of KPY, but it is by no means the destination. We are an active owner, and our work to strengthen competitiveness and drive growth continues in line with our strategy. Our goal is to translate this into value creation in the future," Anssi Lehikoinen, CEO of KPY comments.

"We are pleased to welcome KPY to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "KPY adds a distinctive profile to our market as a long established Finnish cooperative and investment company. Its admission to trading as now the second cooperative in our market's history shows that the public market can also support a broader range of ownership structures. We look forward to following KPY's journey as a listed cooperative."

KPY has appointed Augment Partners AB as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact

Maarit Bystedt

+358 (0)9 6166 7274

Maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com