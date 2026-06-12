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WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 09:28
26,660 Euro
-0,60 % -0,160
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,58026,66009:37
26,60026,66009:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 09:22 Uhr
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Huhtamäki Oyj: Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 12.6.2026 AT 10:15 (EEST)

Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

The following composition of Huhtamäki Oyj's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been confirmed:

  • Susanna Pettersson (Chair), appointed by the Finnish Cultural Foundation
  • Markus Aho, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Esko Torsti, appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Jonna Ryhänen, appointed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Pekka Vauramo (Expert member), Chair of the Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj

Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company has a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member on the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually on the basis of the shareholders' register of the Company on May 31.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:
Riikka Tieho, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs & Legal, and General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7167

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Corporate Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 106 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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